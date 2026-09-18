Iowa vs Northern Iowa: EA Sports College Football 27 Simulation Results

This week's EA Sports College Football 27 took some creativity, but we managed. We have a first look at what might go down when the Iowa Hawkeyes welcome the Northern Iowa Panthers to Kinnick Stadium on Saturday for their final nonconference game.

The video game doesn't include FCS programs (yet), but it does have generic FCS teams. That allowed us to utilize FCS Midwest in this simulation because, well, it's the most fitting. The results were rather expected, but the stats leading Iowa to the win are intriguing.

Iowa beats Northern Iowa 41-3

The final score of this one is anything but surprising. Iowa is a massive favorite in this game, so this result shouldn't be surprising. What is curious is seeing the spread at 40.5 to 41.5, and this is coming in right around that mark.



Iowa was out to a 27-3 lead at halftime before things slowed down, allowing the Hawkeyes to go into cruise control for the second half.

Iowa Offensive Stats

Iowa rolled up the yards in the first half of this game, but got the starters out early. The Hawkeyes finished the day with 457 yards of total offense, 268 of which came in the run game.



Both Iowa quarterbacks, Hank Brown and Jeremy Hecklinski, played, combining for a modest 189 yards, but had a strong completion percentage.

Passing Stats

Hank Brown: 7-11, 88 yards

Jeremy Hecklinski: 9-15, 101 yards, 1 touchdown



The two quarterbacks combined to go 16-for-26, but the most important thing, once again, is that neither committed a turnover, which is all you can ask for in a game like this.

Rushing Stats

Nathan McNeil: 11 rushes, 97 yards, 1 touchdown

Xavier Williams: 8 rushes, 61 yards, 2 touchdowns

Kamari Moulton: 6 rushes, 43 yards

Jeremy Hecklinski: 4 rushes, 38 yards, 1 touchdown

Hank Brown: 3 rushes, 29 yards



Iowa saw quite the group get involved on the ground on this one, with both quarterbacks showing off some skills in the ground game, as Jeremy Hecklinski scampered in for a score.

Receiving Stats

Tony Diaz: 6 receptions, 81 yards

Addison Ostrenga: 4 receptions, 45 yards, 1 touchdown

Reece Vander Zee: 2 receptions, 39 yards

Zach Ortwerth: 2 receptions, 14 yards

Evan James: 1 reception, 10 yards



Before the game, I pulled DJ Vonnahme with all signs pointing to him being out this week. In his place, Addison Ostrenga stepped up for a strong day and a touchdown, but Tony Diaz, as he has done through two games, led the day for Iowa's receiving group.

Iowa Defensive Stats

This was another elite showing from a defense that is playing fast and confident. The Hawkeyes held Northern Iowa to 173 total yards of offense, which included holding the Panthers to 39 yards on the ground on 27 carries.



Through the air, Iowa shined even more. The Hawkeyes forced two interceptions and allowed only 134 passing yards, a majority of which came in the second half.

Defensive Stats

Cam Buffington: 9 tackles, 1 pass breakup

Zach Lutmer: 6 tackles, 1 interception

Jayden Montgomery: 6 tackles

Jaylen Watson: 4 tackles, 1 interception

Kenneth Merrieweather: 3 tackles, 1 sack

Bryce Hawthorne: 2 tackles, 1 sack



It's the key contributors doing it again for Iowa. The numbers aren't overly crazy in this one, as the game got some subs involved once this was in hand, but what immediately jumps off the page is Iowa seeing two members of the secondary, Zach Lutmer and Jaylen Watson, reeling in interceptions.

Riley Donald's Quick Thoughts

This is how these games are supposed to go. Let's face it. The Iowa Hawkeyes should be able to get this game in control early and take their foot off the gas without much stress. That's what you want if you are the Hawkeyes. Get out of this healthy, look sharp, and prepare for Big Ten action.