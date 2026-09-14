Questions We Still Need Iowa Football to Answer in Week 3

Week 1 and Week 2 were both wins for the Iowa Hawkeyes, but that is oversimplifying things down to a level that removes way too much from the equation.



The two wins vary drastically in how they happened, with Iowa now owning a Week 1 blowout win and a Week 2 survival on a late game-winning field goal.



Up next, the Northern Iowa Panthers come to Kinnick Stadium. It's Iowa's chance to get some questions answered before things pick up in Big Ten play.

Is Iowa's quarterback battle settled?

It feels like it's Hank Brown's job, right? A turnover-free game against Iowa State, where he ran for a touchdown and made just enough plays down the field, helped Brown play every snap against the Cyclones.



I suspect he starts against Northern Iowa, as he has done in the previous two games. I would be stunned if Jeremy Hecklinski didn't play by virtue of making Michigan prepare for both next week, and this game likely being a chance to get guys reps.

Even with both playing, does Iowa open up the rotation again to rekindle that fire? I think Hank Brown has done enough with his opportunity to claim the starting quarterback job, even if Iowa does go back to a rotational situation against Northern Iowa.

Does Iowa put health ahead of reps against UNI?

This may be what I am most curious to see against Northern Iowa. How does Iowa handle some banged-up players in a game that should be relatively in hand early on? Kamari Moulton and L.J. Phillips Jr. are working through some things.



Tyler Brown, the safety transfer from James Madison, is still working through a soft-tissue injury. Does it make sense to try to get them a series or two, or hold them out with bigger fish to fry as the season goes on?

I lean towards the latter. Give Xavier Williams and Nathan McNeil the workload. It's not far-fetched that they could carry the workload in Big Ten play barring an injury. Let them get reps. As for Tyler Brown, if he is healthy, I would give him a quarter. Let him feel game speed and the flow of things, but do it on a strict pitch count.

What's the main goal for Week 3?

This is a tough question to answer, in my opinion. Northern Iowa is an FCS program coming into Kinnick Stadium, which is, in all likelihood, going to be a one-sided affair decided early.



I mean, sure, the goal is to get to 3-0 if you are Iowa. That's not a formality, but the Hawkeyes are massive favorites in this game. There are other goals for the Hawkeyes in this game.

Awaiting Iowa on the other side of Northern Iowa is the Big Ten opener on the road in Ann Arbor to take on the Michigan Wolverines. You don't look past opponents, but Iowa is definitely taking peaks here.



The main goal in this game has to be looking sharp, gaining confidence, and putting some wrinkles on film that Michigan has to prepare for. Iowa can show some new formations, twists, and unique looks to force the Wolverines to add more to their scouting report.