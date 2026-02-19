Iowa Pitching Staff Looks to Bounce Back vs. FAU

The Iowa Hawkeyes’ baseball program has long been known for its pitching prowess. That was still true last season, when the Hawkeyes put up a dominant campaign on the mound that unfortunately ended without a berth in the NCAA Tournament. As such, the team was seeking to change that course heading into 2026 and this next weekend’s series against Florida Atlantic.

Iowa is off to a 3-1 start in 2026. It’s picked up wins against Air Force, Northeastern and UW-Platteville, but took a big-time loss to Kansas State in the season opener. While the team has boasted three wins, the pitching has been up and down, to say the least.

That turbulent beginning means that this weekend’s three-game series at Florida Atlantic presents the Hawkeyes’ pitching staff, particularly its starting rotation, with an opportunity to improve. Three right-handed arms — Ty Guerin, Logan Runde and Nick Terhaar — will toe the rubber for Iowa over the next three days. Will they take advantage of the opportunity, or will they crumble under the pressure?

Guerin Looks to Rebound After Shaky Start

Guerin’s first start of the season was not great. Over the course of three innings against Kansas State on Feb. 13, Guerin allowed seven earned runs on six hits. He walked five while striking out just two. He also hit two batters. All those figures are something Guerin will hope to improve versus FAU.

He’ll get the chance to do so in the series opener on Feb. 20, set to start at 5:30 p.m. CST at FAU Baseball Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida. It’s then that Guerin will face a lineup that has a cumulative OPS of .700 through two games. Michael Perazza and Brett Patten are the two players Guerin will need to look out for, with the former sporting a 1.445 OPS through 10 at-bats. Should Guerin want a strong outing against the Owls, stopping those two will be imperative.

Runde and Terhaar Have Opportunity to Solidify Themselves in Rotation

Iowa head coach Rick Heller leaves the mound during game 2 of Iowa vs. Oregon State baseball at Principal Park on May 10, 2025, in Des Moines. | Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Runde and Terhaar both had fantastic outings their first go-around. Against Air Force on Feb. 14, Runde allowed two runs over 5 1/3 innings of work. He gave up seven hits but struck out six and didn’t allow any free passes. That sort of effort is one Runde, a transfer from Florida International — a FAU rival — will want to replicate.

The same goes for Terhaar. The freshman from Saginaw, Minnesota, started Iowa’s contest versus UW-Platteville on Feb. 17 and pitched two scoreless innings. He struck out two and walked none. He also didn’t allow a hit. While the performance might be somewhat tainted by the fact that it was against a Division III opponent, Iowa head coach Rick Heller was clearly impressed enough to hand Terhaar the ball for the final game of the series.

