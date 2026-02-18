Rutgers vs. Penn State Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Wednesday, Feb. 18

A pair of struggling Big Ten teams square off on Wednesday night, as the Rutgers Scarlet Knights hit the road to face the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Rutgers is just 3-11 in Big Ten play and it has yet to win a game on the road (0-7) this season. As a result, oddsmakers have set the Scarlet Knights as 4.5-point underdogs in this game, even though Penn State has just two Big Ten wins all season long.

The Nittany Lions did pick up a recent road win over Washington, but they lost their last conference game to Oregon to fall to 11-15 this season. Penn State has been a better team at home (8-6), but it has covered in just six of those 14 games.

This is the first of two meetings between these teams this season, as they’ll also play in the final game of the regular season on March 8.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for this Big Ten clash on Wednesday evening.

Rutgers vs. Penn State Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Rutgers +4.5 (-112)

Penn State -4.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Rutgers: +154

Penn State: -190

Total

148.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Rutgers vs. Penn State How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 18

Time: 6:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Bryce Jordan Center

How to Watch (TV): BTN

Rutgers record: 10-15

Penn State record: 11-15

Rutgers vs. Penn State Key Player to Watch

Tariq Francis, Guard, Rutgers

Last season, Rutgers had two top-five picks on the roster in Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey, but the roster is much different in the 2025-26 season.

Guard Tariq Francis has been one of the big bright spots, as he’s one of two players averaging double figures this season. Francis leads the team in points per game (16.6) while shooting 43.1 percent from the field and 32.7 percent from 3.

He’s also chipped in 2.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 0.9 steals per night.

If Rutgers is going to pull off an upset in this game, Francis is going to have to score the ball at a high rate. The only other Scarlet Knights player averaging at least 10 points is forward Dylan Grant (10.6 points per game).

Rutgers vs. Penn State Prediction and Pick

Rutgers has yet to win a road game this season, but it is 3-4 against the spread despite a terrible overall record in the Big Ten.

The Scarlet Knights clock in at No. 153 in KenPom this season, ranking outside the top-150 in both adjusted offensive efficiency and adjusted defensive efficiency. Despite that, I think they have a path to cover against this Penn State team.

The Nittany Lions have not beaten many quality opponents, going 2-13 in Big Ten play. Their only wins are against Washington (by three) and Minnesota (by two). So, they’ve yet to show that they can win at margin in conference play.

On top of that, the Nittany Lions have one of the worst defenses in the country. They rank 221st in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency and 363rd in opponent effective field goal percentage (58.0%) this season.

While Rutgers’ offense has not shot the ball well, ranking 335th in effective field goal percentage, it may be able to find some success against this weak Penn State defense.

With this spread set outside of one possession, I don’t mind taking the points on Wednesday night.

Pick: Rutgers +4.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.