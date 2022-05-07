Skip to main content
Photo Gallery: Iowa-Purdue Softball

Photo Gallery: Iowa-Purdue Softball

Hawkeyes Capture 9-3 Victory Saturday at Pearl Field

Iowa's Nia Carter slaps a single the other way during a game against Purdue on May 7, 2022 at Pearl Field in Iowa City, Iowa. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)

Hawkeyes Capture 9-3 Victory Saturday at Pearl Field

137A9572
16
Gallery
16 Images
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Preston Ries
Football

Preston Ries Commits to Iowa Football

By Rob Howe8 hours ago
Adam Mazur
Spring Sports

Photo Gallery: Iowa-Purdue Baseball

By Rob Howe23 hours ago
Tyler Linderbaum
Football

Tyler Linderbaum Impacts Hometown

By Rick BrownMay 6, 2022
Jack Campbell
Football

Looking Ahead at Iowa Football in '23 Draft

By Rob HoweMay 4, 2022
Iowa Baseball
Spring Sports

Iowa Baseball Wins Series at Nebraska

By Iowa Sports InformationMay 2, 2022
Tyler Goodson
Football

Iowa Football Players Land Undrafted Free Agent Deals

By Rob HoweMay 1, 2022
Iowa safety Dane Belton helps officials with a call  during a game against Indiana on Sept. 4, 2021 at Kinnick Stadium.
Football

Reaction to Giants Drafting Dane Belton

By John BohnenkampMay 1, 2022
Dane Belton
Football

New York Giants Select Dane Belton in 4th Round

By Rob HoweApr 30, 2022