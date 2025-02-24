Angelo Ferrari Upsets No. 3 Dustin Plott in Iowa Wrestling Victory Against Oklahoma State
No. 3 Iowa wrestling won for the fifth time straight over No. 2 Oklahoma State in a 21-16 win to end the regular season.
In the night's most electric match, true freshman Angelo Ferrari faced No. 3 Dustin Plott from Oklahoma State University (OSU) in the 184-pound wrestling match for the Hawkeyes Sunday night. Plott scored an escape early in the second period. Ferrari responded with a takedown, maintaining a 3-2 lead as they headed into the third period with riding time in his favor. Plott received a stall call but flipped the riding time to his advantage riding out Ferrari for the rest of the period.
Ferrari attempted to roll through Plott's hold but could not score a takedown or reversal, which led to a sudden victory period. In the sudden victory, the two began with hand fighting, but Ferrari launched an attack on Plott's ankles, similar to his approach in the third period, and successfully executed a takedown. This clinched the upset victory for Ferrari with a final score of 6-3.
In the first Hawkeye win for the night, No. 2 Drake Ayala (133) won by major decision over Rin Sakamoto (OSU), 11-1. Ayala had an early three-point takedown over Sakamoto in his first dual appearance of the season for Oklahoma State.
No. 3 Kyle Parco (149) defeated No. 18 Carter Young (OSU) with a score of 7-1. The bout featured quick attacks from both wrestlers, but Parco did not complete any takedowns until the third period. Parco maintained control throughout the bout, ultimately earning a point for riding time, which contributed to his victory for the Hawkeyes.
At 157 pounds, No. 3 Jacori Teemer wrestled against No. 14 Caleb Fish (OSU) as the Hawkeyes were looking to get the lead heading into the break. Teemer got an early takedown in the first 15 seconds, followed by another. Teemer was close to a nearfall, but a challenge brick thrown by the Oklahoma State bench took away the possibility. Teemer was hit with multiple stall calls throughout the match, giving Fish two points and leaving Teemer without the chance for a major decision win. Teemer won 10-6.
No. 2 Michael Caliendo (165) defeated No. 6 Cameron Amine (OSU) by a major decision with a score of 10-1. No. 1 Stephen Buchanan (197) defeated No. 6 Luke Surber 10-1.
At 125 pounds, No. 4 Troy Spratley (OSU) defeated No. 16 Joey Cruz in a 17-3 major decision. Spratley had a late takedown in the first period that catapulted him into getting five more takedowns. Cruz fought to find quick shots and hand fight but never had the opportunity to succeed in getting a takedown.
Unranked Jace Rhodes (141) faced off against No. 5 Tagen Jamison (OSU) and put up a fight, managing to keep Jamison to headlocks and handfight during the first period. Jamison secured a takedown in the last 10 seconds of the first period, which helped him maintain momentum into the second period. In the third period, Rhodes attempted to get a takedown, but Jamison countered with a mat return. Jamison won the match with a score of 8-0, including the riding time point.
At 174 pounds, No. 3 Dean Hamiti (OSU) defeated Nelson Brands 8-1. To finish the night at 285 pounds, No. 3 Wyatt Hendrickson (OSU) defeated No. 11 Ben Kueter by a technical fall at the end of the second period with a score of 18-3.
Up Next
The Hawkeyes will travel to Evanston, Illinois for the Big Ten Wrestling Championships on Saturday, March 8-9. The bout will be broadcast on the Big 10 Network, the Fox Sports App and the Big Ten Plus Network.
Session I will start at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 8.