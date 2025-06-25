Indiana Fever Need Caitlin Clark to End Shooting Slump for June Rebound
Caitlin Clark's return from a five-game absence due to a quadriceps injury has produced mixed results for the Indiana Fever, with the superstar guard's three-point shooting serving as a barometer for her team's success.
The correlation between the former Iowa star's performance from outside the arc and Indiana's win-loss record since her return couldn't be clearer.
Clark's initial comeback on June 14 against the New York Liberty was nothing short of spectacular, as she torched the undefeated defending WNBA champions for 32 points while connecting on seven three-pointers in a dominant 102-88 victory for the Fever.
Her momentum continued three days later against the Connecticut Sun, as Clark contributed 20 points and four three-pointers in an 88-71 win. Her hot start included hitting her first three three-point tries, helping the Fever build an early lead they didn't relinquish.
However, Clark's shooting took a dramatic turn over the following two games—both losses for Indiana. Against the Golden State Valkyries on June 19, Clark suffered through one of the worst shooting performances of her career, going 0-for-7 from three-point range while scoring just 11 points in a 77-88 defeat. The loss marked only the second game Clark failed to make a three-pointer in her WNBA career.
The struggles continued against the Las Vegas Aces on June 22, with Clark managing just one three-pointer on 10 attempts, finishing the contest with 19 points in an 81-89 loss. Clark's combined 1-for-17 three-point shooting over the last two games is a significant departure from her typical performances during her basketball career.
As the 6-7 Indiana Fever continue the 2025 season, one of their key challenges will be developing an offensive consistency that doesn't rise and fall exclusively with Clark's three-point accuracy. But in the meantime, Clark regaining her hot hand would be a welcome spark.
Currently at halftime, the Fever hold a 45-39 lead over the 9-5 Seattle Storm. Caitlin Clark has managed just two points in 17 minutes while shooting 1-for-8 from the field and missing all four of her three-point attempts.