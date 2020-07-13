Carver Circle Advisory Group Formed

The Iowa wrestling program has started an alumni advisory group to assist fundraising efforts for the Carver Circle facility campaign.

Planning for a new wrestling facility adjacent to Carver-Hawkeye Arena is underway. The project has received more than $10.5 million in gift commitments.

The 12-member group includes Iowa head coach Tom Brands and is led by chairman Chuck Yagla, a two-time NCAA champion and 1980 Olympian.

“Iowa Wrestling is a brand recognized throughout the world, and it includes a number of great people who attribute their success personally and professionally to this program,” Yagla in a statement. “We take tremendous pride in our leadership role when it comes to college wrestling, and this larger network of individuals will amplify what is already an incredibly strong and motivating voice. You can count us among the many people out there who want to see Iowa Wrestling continue at the top of the sport.”

The proposed 37,000-square foot two-level facility will be located south of Carver-Hawkeye Arena and will be connected to the arena by a tunnel. It will include an expanded training space and feature a Hall of Champions that showcases the program’s history that includes 23 NCAA team titles and 36 Big Ten team titles.

The new facility will also allow the university to continue its tradition of hosting the world’s top senior level and international wrestling events, including the U.S. Olympic Trials and the United World Wrestling Cup.

Committee members

(Graduation year in parentheses)

Lou Banach (1983)

Tom Brands (1992)

Paul Glynn Jr. (2020)

Paul Glynn Sr. (1986)

Mark Ironside (1998)

Aaron Janssen (2010)

Tom Lepic (1975)

Bill Mitchell (1973/1975)

Blake Rasing (2012)

Herm Reininga (1965)

Mark Trizzino (1984)

Chuck Yagla (1977)