Friday's Clicks: Brands Is Always Good For A Few Words

(Darren Miller/hawkeyesports.com)

John Bohnenkamp

The best sound bites from press conferences usually come from Iowa wrestling coach Tom Brands.

From praise of the CAMBUS to the chiding of writers, Brands was always entertaining this season, when the Hawkeyes were undefeated and ranked No. 1 nationally.

Brands' teleconference with journalists on Tuesday lasted more than 45 minutes, and probably could have gone longer.

None of those sound bites made it into this video, but this is a collection from Brands' season.

Someone was missing in the headline

The Associated Press on Wednesday night posted a link on Twitter about the Wooden Award All-America team.

See if you can spot who was left out of the headline:

FOX didn't forget him.

Gustafson still working

Former Iowa player Megan Gustafson is back in the United States, at home in Port Wing, Wis., preparing for her second season in the WNBA.

She's still working on her fundamentals.

Coaches in isolation

Kirk Ferentz talked on Wednesday about how his routine is different now that he can't go into the office.

So, what happens when college football coaches—so used to being on the go—are suddenly stuck at home?

They are finding new uses of their time during quarantine, but the coronavirus has directly impacted some more than others, as Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellinger found out.

The difference between leagues

The NHL followed the lead of the NBA when it came to stoppage of play, but the two sports testing for coronavirus is vastly different.

The NBA has received criticism after teams like the Lakers, Celtics and the Nets have announced that players on their teams have tested positive for COVID-19 while being asymptomatic.

At a time where there are a shortage of tests in the United States, professional athletes and celebrities continue to get access to tests that the general public simply cannot. SI senior writer Alex Prewitt details the NHL’s stark difference in approach to testing, centered around the idea that players in their league are only getting tested if they’re symptomatic. 

