No. 2 Iowa Remains Undefeated, Tops No. 4 Ohio State

𝘖𝘶𝘵𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘞𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘭𝘦𝘳 🤩



Joey Cruz's win to open things up got No.

2 @Hawks_Wrestling off to a great start vs. No. 4 Ohio State. #B1GWrestling pic.twitter.com/u3xSfK9msK