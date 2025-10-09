Iowa Lands Top 2027 Recruit
As the 2025 Iowa Hawkeyes men's wrestling roster prepares to compete as the top-seed at National Duals, the future of the program has already begun to steel itself up to two years out with an official commitment from highly-touted prospect Sonny Amato.
Amato, ranked #3 at and #1 at 150 in the recruiting class of 2027 by Matscouts and FloWrestling, respectively, highlights the Hawkeyes' meteoric rise as a powerhouse on the wrestling scene. In light of the aforementioned National Duals taking place on the men's side of the sport, in addition to Iowa's first-seed ranking in the event, such a trend couldn't come at a better time for the team out of Iowa City.
The athlete's commitment and ranking statistics were publicized on X (Twitter) by black and gold wrestling insider Ross Bartachek, after Amato himself announced his decision on Instagram:
While Amato ultimately ended up with the Hawkeyes, his recruitment came down to the wire over the final few weeks of its cycle. Also heavily in the mix were Iowa State, Virginia Tech and Oklahoma; put lightly, Amato's signing with Iowa is a monumental pickup for the program.
On Instagram, Amato expounded on his commitment, writing, "Go Hawkeyes #Committed."
"Since I was little it has always been a dream of mine to tell myself I accomplished my goals," he continued in the post. "The people and the support which has surrounded me has been tremendous and I couldn't thank enough people..."
"All Glory to God," he'd finish, bookending an exciting commitment post that, given his expected future success, may go on to define the Hawkeyes presence and competition on the mats in the relatively near future.
Amato's addition to the 2027 roster represents the first in that class, getting the ball rolling in a standout way before many programs have even had the chance to consider doing the same. Out of New Jersey, the top recruit still has a while before making his necessary journey out west, but given the closer proximity of other schools in the race, his decision to become a Hawkeye is made all the more endearing.
As recruitment processes usually go, it likely won't be long before Iowa makes another splash on the commitment scene after landing their first agreement in the bunch two years removed from their eventual competition. The program, though currently focused on National Duals, has made yet another move preparing them to enjoy projected long-term success.
Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!