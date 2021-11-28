Iowa Wrestling Too Much for Army

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The top-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team rolled past Army, 36-7, on Sunday afternoon at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The Hawkeyes won eight of 10 bouts and got pins from All-Americans Jaydin Eierman, Alex Marinelli and Tony Cassioppi.

Eierman led 17-5 before securing his third fall of the season in five minutes, 54 seconds at 141. Marinelli opened the second half with a fall in six minutes, 36 seconds at 165, and Cassioppi closed the dual with a pin in three minutes, 53 seconds.

“It’s always nice to be able to drop the hammer and put six team points on the board,” Marinelli said. “I was trying to get it last week. I couldn’t (then) but I finally got it. It’s a credit it to my coaches; we’ve been working on it a lot and it’s exciting.”

Redshirt freshman Jesse Ybarra wrestled extra time in his Carver-Hawkeye debut, using a takedown in the final minute of sudden victory to earn a 3-1 decision. Ybarra won by forfeit in his home debut last week and was wrestling in front of the Carver crowd for the first time as a Hawkeye.

“It was definitely nerve-racking because I felt the crowd more than I thought I was going to,” Ybarra said. “I wasn’t able to get to my offense but that’s going to change the next time I go out there. I just realized a little too late that I should’ve opened up my offense sooner.”

All-Americans Austin DeSanto and Eierman followed Ybarra with consecutive bonus-point victories. DeSanto used eight takedowns and four nearfall points to win 21-6 and register his fifth technical fall of the year. Eierman’s fall at 141 extended the team lead to 14-0.

Army got on the board with an 11-3 major decision at 149 before All-American Kaleb Young sent Iowa into the locker room with a 4-1 decision at 157. Young had a takedown in the first, escaped to start the second and used a third-period rideout to pile up one minute, 32 seconds of riding time.

Marinelli extended Iowa’s lead to 23-4 with hi fall at 165. Nelson Brands piled up six takedowns in an 18-5 major decision at 174 and Myles Wilson made it for straight Hawkeye wins with a 4-1 decision at 184.

Sophomore Zach Glazier dropped a 4-1 decision to No. 20 JT Brown at 197 before Cassioppi sent the crowd home with Iowa’s third pin of the day.

“We’re making progress,” said Iowa head coach Tom Brands. “We are a week closer to Detroit. Are we getting closer to the end of the year? Yes. Are we better? That’s the philosophy. Get better every minute, every day, every hour. We are going to Ames, Iowa. We are a week ahead of where we were last week and we are going to Ames, Iowa. That’s where we’re going.”

No. 1 Iowa returns to action Dec. 5 at Iowa State. The Hawkeyes and Cyclones meet in the annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series at Hilton Coliseum beginning at 6 p.m. (CT).

NOTABLES

• Iowa has won 20 straight duals.

• Iowa held a 30-4 advantage in takedowns.

• Jesse Ybarra wrestled in front of the Carver-Hawkeye Arena crowd for the first time.

• Austin DeSanto won by technical fall for the fifth time in six matches this season. He has scored 20 points in four matches this year and in 25 career matches.

• Jaydin Eierman recorded his third fall of the season. He has scored bonus points in all five matches.

• Nelson Brands improved to 7-0 in his career at 174.

#1 IOWA 36, ARMY 7

125 Jesse Ybarra (I) dec. Ryan Chauvin (A), 2-1 SV1; 3-0

133 #3 Austin DeSanto (I) tech. fall Dominic Carone (A), 21-6; 8-0

141 #2 Jaydin Eierman (I) pinned #26 Corey Shie (A), 5:54; 14-0

149 #22 PJ Ogunsanya (A) major dec. Cobe Siebrecht (I), 11-3; 14-4

157 #8 Kaleb Young (I) dec. #29 Markus Hartman (A), 4-1; 17-4

165 #1 Alex Marinelli (I) pinned Christian Hunt (A), 6:36; 23-4

174 #14 Nelson Brands (I) major dec. Clayton Fielden (A), 18-5; 27-4

184 Myles Wilson (I) dec. Brad Laughlin (A), 4-1; 30-4

197 #20 JT Brown (A) dec. Zach Glazier (I), 4-1; 30-7

285 #7 Tony Cassioppi (I) pinned Brandon Phillips (A), 3:53; 36-7

Records: Iowa (2-0), Princeton (0-2)

Attendance: 14,905