How to Stream WWE SummerSlam 2025 Live: Peacock, International Options and More
WWE SummerSlam is nearly here. While the self-proclaimed "Biggest Party of the Summer" typically is a one-night affair, this year sees the show expand to two nights, like WrestleMania before it.
With plenty of big names on the card, SummerSlam is looking like it will have no trouble living up to its usual standard of being the second-biggest show of the year for WWE.
Here's how to watch the event, both in the U.S. and internationally.
Where to Watch WWE SummerSlam 2025 in the U.S.
In the U.S., SummerSlam will stream exclusively on Peacock. There are two packages to choose from: Premium and Premium Plus.
Both offer access to live sporting events, including WWE premium live events. Premium is $7.99 per month and features ads, whereas Premium Plus is $13.99 per month and has limited ads.
While those are the only streaming options, the WWE just announced a partnership with Fandango to bring SummerSlam to Regal Cinemas across the U.S. as well.
You can check to see local availability here. Ticket prices vary based on location.
International Streaming Options
While Netflix only carries Monday Night Raw in the U.S., it covers WWE PLEs in most international markets, including:
Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ecuador, Egypt, Finland, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Indonesia, Israel, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.
Netflix pricing varies by country.
WWE SummerSlam 2025 Start Time by Country
SummerSlam will begin at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 2, and Sunday, Aug. 3, in the U.S. International start times can be seen below.
Country
Start Time (Local)
Australia
8 a.m.
China
6 a.m.
France
12 a.m.
Germany
12 a.m.
Japan
7 a.m.
Mexico
4 p.m.
Spain
12 a.m.
United Kingdom
11 p.m.