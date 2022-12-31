Skip to main content
Photo Gallery: Iowa Wrestling at Soldier Salute

Iowa 141-pounder Real Woods (top) wrestles South Dakota State's Caleb Gross during the Soldier Salute on Dec. 30, 2022 at XTream Arena in Coralville, Iowa. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)

Photo Gallery: Iowa Wrestling at Soldier Salute

Pictures from Friday's Action in Coralville
  • Author:
  • Publish date:
137A7127
32
Gallery
32 Images
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kirk Ferentz
Football

Emotional Kirk Ferentz Thankful for Seniors

By John Bohnenkamp
Brian Ferentz
Football

Brian Ferentz: "I Did The Best I Could..."

By John Bohnenkamp
Joey Labas
Football

Iowa Coaches Confident in Joe Labas

By John Bohnenkamp
Phil Parker
Football

Video, Transcript: Iowa Coordinators Music City Press Conference

By Rob Howe
Kirk Ferentz
Football

Video, Transcript: Kirk Ferentz Music City Bowl Pregame

By Iowa Sports Information
USATSI_19695639
Basketball

Hawkeyes Off Mark in Loss at Nebraska

By Rob Howe
Fran McCaffery
Basketball

Watch: Fran McCaffery Press Conference 12-28-22

By Iowa Sports Information
Kris Murray
Basketball

Kris Murray, Connor McCaffery Returning

By John Bohnenkamp