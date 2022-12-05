Skip to main content
Photo Gallery: Iowa Wrestling Tops Cyclones

Iowa 125-pounder Spencer Lee tries to get Iowa State's Corey Cabanban on his back on Dec. 4, 2022 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)

Photo Gallery: Iowa Wrestling Tops Cyclones

Hawkeyes Prevail Against In-State Rival Sunday at Carver
  • Author:
  • Publish date:
137A9809
28
Gallery
28 Images
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kirk Ferentz
Football

Watch: Kirk Ferentz Music City Presser

By Iowa Sports Information
Spencer Lee
Wrestling

Watch: Iowa-ISU Wrestling Presser

By Iowa Sports Information
Alex Padilla
Football

Hawkeyes Football Handling Roster Turnover

By John Bohnenkamp
Joe Labas
Football

Spencer Petras Sidelined for Music City Bowl

By John Bohnenkamp
Music City Bowl
Football

Iowa Football Headed to Music City Bowl

By Rob Howe
Iowa Basketball Starters
Basketball

Iowa Tips Off Challenging Week with Momentum

By Rick Brown
Gavin Williams
Football

Iowa RB Gavin Williams Hits Portal

By Rob Howe
Tyson Terry
Football

Tyson Terry Discusses New Offer from Iowa Football

By Rob Howe