Women's Wrestling Officially Added as the 91st NCAA Championship Sport
On Thursday, Jan. 16, and Friday, Jan. 17, at the 2025 NCAA Convention, women's wrestling was voted to become an official NCAA Division I, Division II, and Division III championship sport. The vote comes after several seasons of participation in the NCAA Emerging Sports for Women program. The first championship is slated to be hosted in March of 2026.
There are amazing women out there, and if you give them the opportunity to have a place and a space to thrive and excel, then they will. The sky’s the limit for them, no different than the men.- Iowa head coach Clarisa Chun
Currently, women's collegiate wrestling is offered at 76 institutions with only four programs participating in Division I after the 2023-24 season. With the vote, many teams, including Iowa women's wrestling, hope to see more schools add women's wrestling so that the sport can grow and the championships include more than a handful of programs.
It is expected that 17 institutions will have women's wrestling added during the 2025-26 season.
Since I was a little girl, I dreamed about being an NCAA national wrestling champion. It will fulfill so many little girls’ dreams, including mine.- Iowa women's wrestling Kennedy Blades
Blades is a 2024 Olympic silver medalist, who hopes to add an NCAA accolade to her resume before she graduates. The Olympic committee added women's wrestling to the coveted event in 2004.
Before the vote, all schools in any division participated in a national competition at the end of the season organized by a coalition of wrestling organizations. In the team's inaugural year, Iowa won the 2024 National Collegiate Women's Wrestling Championships. The Hawkeyes narrowly defeated Division III North Central by 6 team points after the team had nine finalists to North Central's three.
Iowa Women's Wrestling Updates
Iowa remains ranked number one by the National Wrestling Coaches Association and has 16 ranked Hawkeyes heading into this weekend. Notable top-ranked wrestlers include Rianne Murphy (103), Brianna Gonzalez (117), Macey Kilty (145), Kennedy Blades (160), Kylie Welker (180) and Jaycee Foeller (207).
The Hawkeyes will host Augustana College on Sunday, January 18, at 6 p.m. CST. The dual will be streamed on the Big 10 + Network.