Iowa Wrestling Announces Upcoming Conference Duels
The ever-present Iowa Hawkeyes are en route to their 20th season under Tom Brands. Brands currently sits with a 291-28-1 record overall and a jaw-dropping 140-15 record since taking the program over. Throughout Brand’s career, the Hawkeye head coach has amassed 109 All-Americans, 14 NCAA Champions and 26 Big Ten Champions.
Last season saw Iowa post a 14-1 overall record with one NCAA Champion in Stephen Buchanan II from the 197-pound class, along with five All-Americans in Drake Ayala, Michael Caliendo, Patrick Kennedy and Ben Kueter.
Last season, the Hawkeyes ranked 3rd in the Big Ten and fourth overall in the NCAA.
Since 1975, and in the 49 years since, the Hawkeyes have accumulated 24 team titles, more than any other school — Penn State (12), Oklahoma State (7), Minnesota (3), Iowa State (2), Ohio State (1) and Arizona State (1).
Today, Iowa Athletics announced its Big Ten schedule for the upcoming season. Iowa is set to host Wisconsin (Jan. 9), Penn State (Jan. 16), Minnesota (Jan. 30) and Michigan (Feb. 13) in Big Ten duals at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Meanwhile, on the road, Brands’ squad is going to take on Nebraska (Jan. 23), Ohio State (Feb. 6), Michigan State (Feb. 8) and Purdue (Feb. 15), with the postseason set to take place in State College, Pennsylvania, before the NCAA Championships, which kick off in Cleveland in March.
Until the Hawkeyes can take to the mat again, Iowa fans can watch Iowa football (3-2) (1-1), as Kirk Ferentz’s team reels off a heartbreaking 20-15 loss to the No.8 Indiana Hoosiers.
On the hardwood earlier today, Iowa announced its preview for both men’s and women’s basketball. Set for October 17th. Last season, in Jan Jensen’s first season, the Hawkeyes' WBB program reached 23 wins and an NCAA Tournament appearance.
As for the Men’s after longtime coach Fran McCaffery left the program, Iowa made the ambitious move for Drake coach Ben McCollum. McCollum totaled a superb 394-91 record at Northwest Missouri State, a Division II school, before making the move to Drake last season and finding immediate success with a 31-4 record, before being hired by the Hawkeyes.
