82 Days: Way Too Early Predictions for Kansas Football in 2024, part 2
The Jayhawks are preparing for the biggest season for their program in 15 years, with plenty of reasons to believe that this might be the year that they finally break through. And with almost three months to the beginning of the season, it's the perfect time to make some super early predictions that have nowhere near enough information.
We looked at the first four games of the schedule earlier in the countdown, with an expectation that the Jayhawks will start undefeated. Check out those predictions and then dive right in to the next four games below.
vs TCU (FPI: 30, SP+ 36)
Just a year after a miraculous run to the National Championship, the Horned Frogs fell hard. Sure injuries had a lot to do with it, but the defense lost a LOT of talent and couldn't really stop anyone. Even though they allowed fewer points per game than the prior season, the offense was significantly worse and the defense couldn't handle the situational issues that would have kept them in many games.
There is a lot of continuity and a ton of potential in the offense for TCU, but there is definitely a worry about the offensive line. It is an area that Kansas should be able to find a weakness, and talented skill position players can't do much if the line can't hold up. Give me a strong Jayhawk team hyped up by playing in Arrowhead for the first time.
Prediction: Kansas 42, TCU 21.
at Arizona State (FPI: 63, SP+ 88)
If you have to go on the road to a brand new location and play a new conference opponent for the first time, the Sun Devils are the kind of team you want to face. They are trying to replace a lot of players at key positions through the transfer portal. Trying to do that in the Big 12 is going to be rough.
This is not a case where the Jayhawks are going to overlook their opponent like against Nevada last season. Instead, this should be a 5-0 team looking to have their best start since the 2007-08 season. Jalon Daniels will take full advantage of a defensive front that is constructed from the portal, and the defense will be able to take advantage of an offense that is trying to mesh a lot of new pieces.
Prediction: Kansas 41, Arizona State 18
vs Houston (FPI: 78, SP+ 79)
The Cougars are in their first season under new head coach Willie Fritz, and the expectations can't really be lower. They lost a ton in the transfer portal, and the change in scheme, coach and personnel will make this a tough team to predict having success.
If Kansas was on the road, the Jayhawks may overlook the Cougars a bit and get caught flat-footed. But the Jayhawks will have no problem showing out in front of the home crowd in Kansas City, and Houston won't have the firepower to stop them.
Prediction: Kansas 48, Houston 14
at Kansas State (FPI 22, SP+ 17)
The Wildcats are in a familiar position: replacing a lot of talent but fairly stout on the offensive and defensive lines. Will Howard is off to Ohio State, but Avery Johnson is expected to be able to step in and lead this team this season as effectively as Howard did last season.
Defensively, the question may be on the line. Kansas State struggled with their pass rush last season, at least by their lofty standards. It's not clear exactly how they are going to force a bigger rush, and the Jayhawks had plenty of opportunities in both of the last two matchups. A ranked matchup between an undefeated Kansas team and the Wildcats will likely be one of the marquee matchups of the weekend. But on the road, it's hard to pick the Jayhawks against the main obstacle in their way this season.
Prediction: Kansas State 31, Kansas 28
Check back later this week for the last four games on the schedule.