85 Days: Way Too Early Predictions for Kansas Football in 2024
The start of the 2024 football season for the Kansas Jayhawks may be the most highly anticipated one in quite a while. The great results of the last two years, combined with the huge reasons to be optimistic about this season, means that more fans than ever are looking forward to the end of summer and the start of the season.
So let's dive right in and make some predictions with plenty of time for everything to change drastically. Today we start with the first four games of the schedule.
vs Lindenwood (FCS)
If you thought last year's mismatch was ridiculous, this season features an even more outmatched opponent in the Lindenwood Lions. Last season, they ended the year rated 245th in the Sagarin Ratings, which combine both FBS and FCS schools into a single rating. The Jayhawks ended the year in 21st. ESPN's FPI has the Jayhawks at 17th, while Bill Connelly's SP+ ratings have the Jayhawks at 37. Either way, it is well above where they were last season
There is no need to worry about the Jayhawks playing "home" games in a soccer stadium for the non-conference. Kansas is by far the better team here, and they have a defense that will be chomping at the bit to prove that they haven't lost a step.
Prediction: Kansas 56, Lindenwood 10.
at Illinois (FPI: 62, SP+ 66)
Last year's game in Lawrence looked like it was going to be a blowout, until a second half stall from the offense let the Illini back into the game. But that one never really felt like Kansas was in a lot of trouble, and the Jayhawks are only better this year.
Illinois is still expected to have a great defense this season, but the play of Luke Altmeyer at quarterback last year left a lot to be desired before he got injured. Kansas took full advantage last year, and even though the game is on the road, I don't think the Illini have enough to pull the upset.
Prediction: Kansas 38, Illinois 20
vs UNLV (FPI: 86, SP+ 71)
The Rebels get a rematch against the Jayhawks after a Guaranteed Rate Bowl game that saw the Jayhawks race out to a huge lead before giving up most of it in a wild second half. But QB Jayden Maiava took off for USC in the offseason, and the leading rusher in Vincent Davis is gone as well, so it will likely take some time for this offense to gel and start putting up big numbers, assuming they make it there at all.
The defense should be somewhat improved, but that isn't saying much after Jason Bean torched them for 6 touchdown passes. The secondary should be able to hold up a bit better, but Kansas should be able to get quite and bit on the ground to complement the air attack. I don't expect Kansas to struggle in this one, and a 3-0 start to the year is almost a certainty.
Prediction: Kansas 42, UNLV 24
at West Virginia (FPI 35, SP+ 34)
This one is a lot harder to pick, with West Virginia being one of the surprises of the Big 12 last season. Garrett Greene gives the Mountaineers a great weapon to direct an improving offense. But the key for him is getting protection, as he struggled when he didn't have time to throw. However, his ability to scramble can help negate some of that, and the offensive line was great last year.
The Kansas defense is going to have to find a way to be stout against the run in this one, or Jalon Daniels and company are going to have to find a way to put up a ton of points. That happened the last two times these teams met though, with Kansas digging a big hole before tunneling their way out before halftime.
Kansas has played West Virginia close in the last few games in the series, finally breaking through two years ago with an overtime win. It could be just as close, but I think Kansas has the experience and the talent to push them over the top in this one.
Prediction: Kansas 38, West Virginia 34
Check back later this week for the next four games on the schedule.