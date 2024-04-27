Dominick Puni Heads to San Francisco
On Friday night, the Kansas Jayhawks witnessed something that the program had not seen in over 15 years when offensive lineman Dominick Puni was selected by the San Francisco 49ers with the 86th overall pick during the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
The selection was the highest that a former Jayhawk had been selected since the 2008 NFL Draft, when 4-time Pro Bowler Aqib Talib was selected 20th overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Puni spent two seasons in Lawrence, starting in 23 games as an offensive tackle. In 745 total snaps, he did not allow a sack while playing at the left tackle position. He earned All-Big 12 First team and Second Team All-America honors for his 2023 season. He was invited to both the 2024 Reese's Senior Bowl and the 2024 NFL Draft Scouting Combine, impressing those in attendance at both events.
At the Combine, Puni logged a 30" vertical, a 7.47 second three-cone drill, an 8'11" broad jump and a 4.4-second shuttle time, which was particularly impressive for a player at his position. The 6'5", 320 pound lineman projects to be a guard in the NFL, although he has the ability to play at any of the five positions along the offensive line. The 49ers have a need at the interior line positions, especially at offensive guard. Puni's skills should allow him to hang onto a roster spot due to his versatility. But the upside for Puni with the 49ers is the possibility to audition as the future replacement for Trent Williams, who is likely nearing the end of his career.