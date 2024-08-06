Redshirt Senior Cornell Wheeler Embraces New Leadership Role for Kansas Football
Redshirt senior linebacker Cornell Wheeler is primed for a standout season with the Kansas Jayhawks as the team embarks on fall camp. Following a solid 2023 season where Wheeler notched 28 total tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and an interception, the veteran defender is ready to elevate his game and lead the Jayhawks to new heights.
Wheeler described the start of fall camp as "real good, real good."
"We got a lot of young guys willing to play, willing to learn," Wheeler said. "We got a lot of older guys this year, so we're just coming together and trying to make a great season this season."
Linebackers coach Chris Simpson has implemented a leadership-by-committee approach within the linebacker group. Wheeler has fully embraced this philosophy, emphasizing the importance of collective leadership.
"All across the LB room, we just want to get everybody together, be a leader in their own way," Wheeler said. "Everyone can be a leader, no matter if you play or not. Everyone's a leader, so that's what we preach."
This season, Wheeler steps into the critical MIKE linebacker position previously held by Rich Miller. Embracing the added responsibility, Wheeler is focused on owning his role and contributing to the team’s success.
"Taking that ownership, that accountability. I'm enjoying it right now, just trying to embrace it as much as possible, helping the team as much as possible," Wheeler said.
A significant change this season involves the use of helmet communication systems, which allows select players to receive real-time instructions from coaches. Wheeler has adjusted well to this new technology.
"Just playing a lot faster, hearing coaching in my ear, getting the calls a lot quicker," Wheeler said. "It’s definitely a big key, a big adjustment."
Wheeler also noted improved communication with defensive coordinator Brian Borland.
"It scared me a little bit, you know, hearing Coach B, but it’s pretty cool," Wheeler said. "Just get used to it, so definitely a good adjustment."
Wheeler highlighted the versatility and depth within the linebacker group. With players like Taiwan Berryhill Jr. and Jason Gilliom ready to step in, the team is well-prepared for various defensive schemes.
"We can move guys a lot of different places," Wheeler said. "It’s definitely a blessing to have different guys who can play different positions."
Despite missing key figures from last season, Wheeler remains optimistic about the team's potential.
"We miss Rich, we miss Craig [Young], we miss those guys a lot, "Wheeler said. "But we got a lot of guys that have to step up and take that position."
As Kansas approaches the new season with high expectations, Wheeler's leadership and experience are set to be crucial to the team's success. For now, it's clear that he’s stepping up to the challenge.
