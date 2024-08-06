Kansas Offensive Line Embraces Flexibility with New Cross-Training Strategy
Kansas football is embracing a versatile approach to its offensive line this season, with head coach Lance Leipold emphasizing the importance of cross-training players to build depth and flexibility on Monday.
Leipold is particularly excited about Bryce Foster, the Texas A&M transfer who started all 12 games at center for the Aggies last year.
“For anybody that's a newcomer, especially when you're upperclassman newcomer, because obviously we want Bryce to be contributing, so you throw him in there with the first two units and you got a lot of things happening at a faster pace,” Leipold said. “But been very pleased with him. He's played some center, he's played some guard. As we know, he's a big body that can be physical. So he's going to help this football team.”
The cross-training approach is part of a broader strategy to maximize the effectiveness of the offensive line. Leipold noted that this flexibility allows for better adaptability and depth.
“The more we can cross train, the more we can have guys that can step in,” Leipold said. “Shane Baumgartner has really gotten better. Darryl Simmons has really gotten better. So that's what we're trying to work out a little bit this week and then we'll kind of get back to where that's going to settle. But yeah, we're going to play around with that a little bit.”
Leipold also shared his thoughts on the overall progress of the offensive line.
“I think what we're really, I think from where you guys are at, maybe from that is, I think visually it's probably where we want it to be the best it's been, but we've got some development to do there,” Leipold said. “Our first year, we weren't quite where we wanted to be. We had some bigger bodies, some older bodies. It wasn't quite, and we were all learning on the fly that camp at that time. But I like where we're trending with our younger linemen and the length we've been able to put in this program.”
The potential line-up features Bryce Cabeldue at right tackle, bringing 25 starts with the Jayhawks. Kobe Baynes, who played in 11 games and started three last season, is expected to start at right guard. At center, Shane Bumgardner, a transfer from Tiffin who earned First Team All-Conference honors, is the leading candidate, with Dre Doiron, who has yet to play for the Jayhawks, as his main competition. Michael Ford Jr. is slated to start at left guard, having accumulated 22 starts over the past two seasons. Redshirt freshman Calvin Clements, who made three appearances last season including a start against UNLV, is projected to start at left tackle.
Read More:
Former Jayhawk Joel Embiid Laughs Off French Boos, Embraces American Support in Paris
Check out our social media...
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @JayhawksOnSI
- Facebook: Kansas Jayhawks On Si
- YouTube