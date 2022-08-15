Skip to main content

Darren Williams Returning For Final Season At Kentucky

Kentucky Baseball's top reliever-turned starter from the 2022 season is returning for one last ride in blue and white. 

Eastern Kentucky transfer and Maysville, KY native Darren Williams has announced via Twitter that he's returning for his final season of collegiate eligibility: 

Williams' 2022 season was cut short after the right-hander tore his UCL in his right elbow while making just his second start of the season against Ole Miss in early April. He made just nine appearances for the Wildcats in 2022, notching an incredible 0.93 ERA, earning three wins and no losses. 

Across 29 innings pitched, the Kentuckian allowed only three earned runs, striking out 31 batters and walking just 10. He is currently recovering from elbow surgery and has recently began playing catch, according to a release from UK Athletics.

Williams is the third pitcher to announce his return, joining Tyler Bosma and Zack Lee. 

