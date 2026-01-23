Kentucky in contact with NBA G League's Dink Pate

Kentucky fans may remember the false report last month of G League player Trentyn Flowers being contacted by the staff. Well, now, they seem to actually be in the mix for another player from there. According to Jacob Polacheck of KSR, NBA G League guard Dink Pate has been contacted by the Kentucky staff.

A pretty surprising development, especially after Mark Pope's comments last night, but when you dig into the weeds of Pate's past, it makes more sense. Pate committed to the NBA G League's Ignite team, which was a developmental team within the league that featured some of the nation's top young prospects out of high school, and Pate was one of them. But, interestingly enough, current Kentucky assistant coach Jason Hart was an assistant coach for the Ignite squad, from 2022-24, and had the opportunity to coach Pate, along with others such as Jaden Hardy, Matas Buzelis, Scoot Henderson, and Ron Holland, among others.

On Wednesday, a report from Jonathan Givony of ESPN surfaced that Pate was "exploring college options," really keeping the door open in case he does not get a guaranteed NBA deal, which is what he is ultimately looking for. According to Givony, Pate has even turned down multiple two-way NBA contracts in order to preserve his eligibility, which according to Pate, he told Polacheck that he believes he has a really good chance at being deemed eligible. In another tweet about Pate's situation as for working to become college eligible, Givony had these facts to point out, even comparing his case to James Nnaji of Baylor as well as Charles Bediako's of Alabama, who the NCAA is going to end up taking on in court. It's worth noting that he says Pate's eligibility wouldn't begin until next season.

Facts, as I understand them:



-Dink Pate is a 2023 HS grad, which could line him up for at least two years of NCAA eligibility, starting next season.



-He went undrafted in 2025, has never signed a two-way, and has not played in an NBA game — similar to James Nnaji.



-Like Nnaji,… — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) January 21, 2026

Assistant Coach Jason Hart calls out to the team during the Kentucky Blue-White preseason event on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024 at the Memorial Coliseum. | Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It has been a very wild last few months in college basketball, with coaches doing whatever is currently allowed to help make their team better. Here were Mark Pope's comments on Wednesday night on the state of college basketball with the NCAA having plenty of rules to review and enforce: "The NCAA might lose in court, but they still get to decide who makes the NCAA Tournament... At some point, we have to take a stand and regain some tiny ounce of sanity. This game matters too much."

Now, Kentucky is involved with a G League player who was a four-star prospect coming out of high school in the 2023 class. Dink Pate has had 50-plus schools reach out to his agent, including Kentucky. Rumors started swirling about the mutual interest last night, but now, it's official, as Pate himself told Polacheck that the Kentucky staff was in contact.

We'll see soon if he is eligible and how far the Jason Hart ties go with Kentucky and Pate. Mark Pope's comments from Wednesday night are definitely interesting now that the Wildcats seem to be getting involved in the latest trend.