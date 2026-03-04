Mark Pope flew to watch G League's Dink Pate on Wednesday

With all of the recent buzz with G League players eying to play college basketball, it seems like Kentucky is, in fact, involved in it. Back in late-January, it was reported by KSR's Jacob Polacheck that Kentucky was in contact with Dink Pate. Now, it seems like that interest has began to step up.

According to Patrick Cassat of Delmarva Sports, Kentucky head coach Mark Pope flew to see Pate play with his team, the Westchester Knicks, in the G League as he continues to eye playing college basketball. Pate committed to the NBA G League's Ignite team, which was a developmental team within the league that featured some of the nation's top young prospects out of high school, and Pate was one of them. But, interestingly enough, current Kentucky assistant coach Jason Hart was an assistant coach for the Ignite squad, from 2022-24, and had the opportunity to coach Pate, along with others such as Jaden Hardy, Matas Buzelis, Scoot Henderson, and Ron Holland, among others.

Pate's relationship with Hart is something to think about, especially now that the interest is starting to seem very mutual. According to a report back in January from Jonathan Givony, Pate has even turned down multiple two-way NBA contracts in order to preserve his eligibility, which according to Pate, he told Polacheck that he believes he has a really good chance at being deemed eligible. In another tweet about Pate's situation as for working to become college eligible, Givony had these facts to point out, even comparing his case to James Nnaji of Baylor as well as Charles Bediako's of Alabama, which has sense been fought by the NCAA.

Facts, as I understand them:



-Dink Pate is a 2023 HS grad, which could line him up for at least two years of NCAA eligibility, starting next season.



-He went undrafted in 2025, has never signed a two-way, and has not played in an NBA game — similar to James Nnaji.



-Like Nnaji,… — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) January 21, 2026

Speaking all of the recent eligibility drama, Mark Pope had this to say back in January about all that has gone on there: "The NCAA might lose in court, but they still get to decide who makes the NCAA Tournament... At some point, we have to take a stand and regain some tiny ounce of sanity. This game matters too much."

The difference with this case is that Pate is not 24 or 25 years old like many others trying to preserve their college eligibility. He is still 19 years old and never actually went to college. The fact that he graduated high school in 2023 really does help his case. As Givony said, his case is very similar to Baylor's James Nnaji, but it really helps that he went undrafted and has never signed a two-way NBA contracts.

Pate declining multiple contracts in order to keep his college basketball hopes alive is very telling that he believes he can do it. Mark Pope seems to be interested as well, so it looks like mutual interest is starting to grow. Keep the Hart-Pate connection in mind, BBN.