Kentucky shows fight in much-needed home victory against Mississippi State

MaThe Kentucky Wildcats were back in Rupp Arena on Saturday as they found themselves in a huge must-win situation after dropping a brutal loss to Missouri on Wednesday, moving to a 9-6 overall record, and their NCAA Tournament hopes have dwindled as well. Their backs were certainly against the wall in a "can't lose" type of situation, and they came through, leaving Rupp with a much-needed victory against Mississippi State, 92-68.

It's no secret that the Wildcats have had a rough season so far. That's why they're "on the bubble" in many bracket projections. They started off SEC play 0-2, their worst such start in 20 years. They needed this one tonight against the Bulldogs badly. The game started off as bad as it could have for Kentucky, as they found themselves down by 11 points early following Jaland Lowe's exit just two-and-a-half minutes in. But, they did something that's a rarity with this team: They responded and showed fight. Kentucky stormed back with a 14-2 run to take their first lead of the game with 8:13 left in the first half, before taking a five-point lead into halftime and leading from then on. That effort began on the defensive end, as the team that set themselves a goal to be a top-10 defense finally showed it. Kentucky forced 15 turnovers and had 27 points off of them.

Malachi Moreno really set the tone with physicality on effort, coming up with some big offensive rebounds. He finished with 17 points, 8 rebounds (6 offensive), 6 assists, and 4 steals. It wasn't just their defense turning into offense that helped the come back and set the tone for the rest of the game, it was their pace on offense, too. So much this season, Kentucky's offense has been very stagnant, but it was encouraging to see it flow much better on Saturday. Mark Pope has been adamant lately that his Wildcats need to find more pace on offense in the half-court set, and they did just that. Kentucky fans saw on Saturday what can happen when their team gets points in more ways than just transition. The Wildcats showed offensive flow with plenty of ball-movement, something that has been rare to see this season. It was a completely different team that took the floor against Mississippi State, and it started with how they responded to going down early on their home floor. Kentucky finished the game shooting 55 percent overall and 9-22 from three. Otega Oweh led with 22 points, as the Wildcats had four guys in double-figures: Oweh (22), Moreno (17), Denzel Aberdeen (16), and Kam Williams (14), who had the highest plus-minus on the team at plus-32 on the floor.

The Bulldogs never really went away, thanks to their incredible ability to get to the rim when they needed a bucket, but Kentucky's intensity on defense and urgency on offense out-weighed those shots that kept their opponent in the game, as a late 13-2 run in the final minutes that opened things up, before ending on a 23-6 run to close it out. This one was a big one. Not in terms of quality, but a loss would have severely hurt Kentucky's resume. The Wildcats only pick up a Quad 3 win, but it was a victory that they needed for their hopes moving forward. A huge confidence-booster for Mark Pope's squad.