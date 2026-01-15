College Basketball Served Fans With a Bevy of Buzzer Beaters on Wednesday Night

It’s only January, but the Wednesday night that college basketball just had felt like March.

In a loaded slate, fans were graced with an extraordinary amount of thrillers, which included a number of buzzer-beater wins across the nation—on both the men’s and women’s sides. Undefeated Vanderbilt fell in a blowout to Texas, shrinking the number of unbeaten men’s teams to three.

That was only the appetizer with plenty of courses ahead as a number of teams found ways to win in wild fashion as the clock hit zero. With full-court passes, big comebacks, half-court heaves and improbable putbacks, basketball fans were presented with a steady dose of mayhem.

On a wild night of college basketball, here are the most thrilling finishes from across the land:

Kentucky erases 18-point deficit, beats LSU on Malachi Moreno’s wild shot

MALACHI MORENO WINS IT IN UNREAL FASHION FOR KENTUCKY



Kentucky came all the way back against LSU to pull off a miraculous win. The Wildcats had an opportunity to tie the game with four seconds left, but Otega Oweh missed the second of two free throws. Luckily for Kentucky, LSU missed two foul shots after an intentional foul, providing Mark Pope’s squad with a final shot to win the game.

It was Malachi Moreno to the rescue off an unbelievable full-court inbound that led to a turnaround midrange to win the game. Shades of Christian Laettner.

Ole Miss takes down No. 21 Georgia in overtime with miraculous putback

ANOTHER BUZZER-BEATER IN THE SEC OMG 🤯



Ole Miss had multiple chances to sink a game winner against Georgia on the road, but the Rebels made things as dramatic as possible with misses and a flailing loose ball that led to a wild putback by Patton Pinkins to ice the game. How did he even get that shot off in time?

SMU’s heave sinks Virginia Tech

Something was in the water across college basketball Wednesday as SMU guard Boopie Miller continued the fun with a half-court heave as time expired to defeat Virginia Tech. The Mustangs were down by two when Miller’s shot went up as SMU’s final hope. Somehow, the deep runner found its way through the net and the crowd at Moody Coliseum erupted as the home team advanced to 13–4.

TCU’s Marta Suarez nails a three-pointer to defeat West Virginia at the buzzer

No. 10 TCU has only lost one game this season and forward Marta Suarez made it her mission to keep it that way. She took the inbound with 2.8 seconds left in the game, had her defender on an island and sank a clutch three-pointer to give the Horned Frogs a 51–50 win over West Virginia. Suarez missed her first five three-pointers on the night, but she remained confident and drained her first when it mattered most.

Cincinnati WBB forces overtime with UCF on last-second three

Cincinnati’s Mya Perry scored 24 of the Bearcats’ 63 points Wednesday night. None were bigger than the three she made at the end of regulation to force overtime as time expired. She inbounded the ball and got it back once she stepped behind the three-point line for the clutch bucket. She followed that up by scoring five of Cincinnati’s 10 points in the extra period as the Bearcats left with a 63–59 win on the road over UCF.

