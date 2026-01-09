Mark Pope on Kentucky's season: "We're not getting the job done"

The Kentucky Wildcats are off to their worst start to SEC play in 20 years. But, it hasn't only started getting gloomy during conference play, it's been that way. Kentucky is 9-6 on the season, including 2-6 against power conference opponents. Everyone knows that is not up to the standard of the Kentucky basketball program. The Wildcats entered SEC play with their backs already against the wall. Now, their season is on the line moving forward.

It's not just the fans that understand the product that has been put on the court is not what Kentucky basketball is. As the head coach of Kentucky, Mark Pope knows that the season so far has not been good, and he also feels BBN should react however they want. To him, they should be upset. Pope spoke about the struggles this season, taking accountability about where his team is at right now:

"I'm a little missed on me having some expectation of how BBN should react right now, like, we're not winning. We’re supposed to win right now. That's a fact. It's not emotional, it's not a character flaw. We're not getting the job done the way that we expect to here in Kentucky. So I don't think that's subjective.”

Pope was also asked his thoughts on CBS Sports giving him a "D" grade for his time at Kentucky so far. His take? That "D" grade is being generous. "If you told me that the head coach at the University of Kentucky led them to an O and to start in the SEC. I'd say a D is generous," Pope said. "That's just what it is. And if we win all the next six (games), maybe I move up to a D plus, because Kentucky shouldn't be 6-2 (in SEC). We have a job to do, and you just do your job or you don't."

The head coach went on to say that there is always emotions in a game, but the outcome always stays. You just have to own it and not back down: "There was a point in the game against Missouri where I was close to acting out in a physical way. Was glad I restrained myself towards a couple individuals. There's a ton of emotions surrounding it, but there's not in the outcome. There's not in the grades, right? The grades is whatever, but the outcome is like we're 0-2 to start SEC play, and I'm the leader of this program. That's exactly what it is. What's fun is that it, at Kentucky, more than anywhere else, we're going to talk about it 24/7 because we care so much, so that's where all those conversations come in. We're exactly where we are, and I just don't want to run from it because the end of the story is so good, but it's not going to be so good if we don't get talked about being 0-2 to start with the SEC."

Kentucky has the opportunity to put a much, much needed win in the outcomes on Saturday when they take on Mississippi State in Rupp Arena.

More news on the Wildcats: