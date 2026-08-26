2026 Kentucky football position preview: Offensive Line

We're continuing our position preview series with Kentucky's offensive line. After a rough stretch over the last few seasons, the Wildcats are looking to get back to living up to the "Big Blue Wall" name as the Will Stein era begins. And there is real potential and hype around the unit getting back to that.

Kentucky's offensive line features a bunch of new faces, but some believe the position can be one of the best in the entire SEC and that's saying something considering how big and bruising the conference can be in addition to all of the talent. Now, Kentucky may have some serious talent up front with a number of transfers coming in. Stein recently revealed who the starting offensive line is for Kentucky under O-line coach Cutter Leftwich. Let's look at each of them.

Kentucky head football coach Will Stein speaks during a news conference before the start of fall camp in Lexington, Ky., on Aug. 3, 2026. Stein discussed the Wildcats' offseason preparation and the start of preseason practice. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Coleton Price (6-3, 308 lbs.)

Price is seen as Kentucky's biggest addition at offensive line through the portal. He was ranked as one of the best centers in his portal cycle and is looking to bring that same talent to Lexington. At Baylor last season, Price allowed just one single sack out of 526 pass-block plays played. That shows an absolutely impressive ability to block for the quarterback and that will be a key thing in Will Stein's offense.

Lance Heard (6-6, 325)

Heard has some legit size as a lineman. His height to go with his wieght will make it difficult for defenders. He was a former five-star recruit out of high school where he then played two seasons at LSU before transferring and spending two at Tennessee. Now, he has some serious first-round NFL Draft buzz and can be a deadly blocker in Lexington. He, like the rest of the starters, adds some real, valuable experience to the offensive line.

Jul 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Will Stein speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tegra Tshabola (6-6, 329)

The veteran fifth-year lineman spent four seasons at Ohio State and started two of those years. He allowed just one sack in those two years in 706 pass block snaps played. He and Price sure do have a great history with blocking. That experience of his will be extremely valuable in Lexington as he moves to left guard after playing on the right side in the Big Ten.

Malachi Wood (6-8, 329)

Wood is the only returning starter on Kentucky's offensive line. He is heading into year four with the Wildcats, now with a new coordinator and head coach. He redshirted in his freshman season after appearing in five games before earning All-SEC Freshman Team honors with his play in 2024. Last season, he played in 10 games before missing the final two games with an injury. Now, he's looking to build on last season and bring experience as the only returning starter on the line.

Olaus Alinen (6-6, 329)

Alinen, a Finland native, is transferring in from Alabama, where he came in as a top 200 recruit. He spent three seasons with the Tide, but played primarily on special teams. Now in Lexington, he'll get a chance to shine as a starting lineman. He certainly has a ton of potential given how highly-touted he was coming out of high school.

Kentucky's offensive line has a lot of experience and that, combined with the talent could bode well for a unit trying to replicate what they did in the era of the late Coach John Schlarman. Will Stein himself has high expectations.

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