Alex Afari Building Confidence, Keidron Smith Staying Focused With Return to Ole Miss Looming

Following practice on Wednesday, defensive coordinator Brad White and some Kentucky defensive players spoke to the media ahead of their upcoming game against Northern Illinois.

Here are some key points from the media scrum as the Wildcats look to defeat the Huskies and improve to 4-0 this Saturday:

Good, but not great

"We got a lot to fix. We're a long way from great. We've had a couple of solid games at this point, but it's one quarter of the season," White said. "This season is no different than a game, that's how we equate it. You can play one good quarter and you've got three quarters left."

While 75 percent of the season is still to come, the first 25 percent has been close to stellar for the Kentucky defense. The group is coming off of a 31-0 shutout of Youngstown State, the program's first shutout since 2009.

As good of a start as its been, White knows that there's plenty of room for improvement, and is aware of what his Cats needs to improve on specifically as they get closer to the bulk of SEC play.

“We go into every game trying to minimize or limit all explosive plays no matter who we’re playing. We’ve gotta get those cleaned up," White said. "Obviously we’d still like a few more turnovers. We had our hands on a few balls, a couple didn’t go our way. Again, keep giving the offense the ability to have short fields. That’s our job. We need to continue to get better at that.”

Alex Afari unfazed by hot start

Freshman linebacker-defensive back-athlete-extraordinaire Alex Afari was raved about throughout fall camp in the lead-up to his freshman season.

Through three games, the Cincinnati native has done nothing but deliver. Afari currently has 11 tackles, which is tied for fourth-best on the team.

"It's a lot of fun coming from high school, jumping right in here and making plays...a lot of fun. I was blessed with the opportunity, Afari said. "I'm definitely getting more confident and comfortable every time I go out there."

Not only has he been moving around at different positions, he's been wreaking havoc at all of them. While it's a bit of a shock to some people, it sure isn't to Afari:

"My mindset coming out of high school, I knew I wanted to come in and make an impact right away so that's what I expected," he said. "Just coming out here. Practice going hard every day and not taking a rep off, getting into shape, because I'm gonna be playing a lot of snaps I gotta get in shape. I'm going to be ready for it."

Senior defensive back Keidron Smith recalls back to a time where he saw the field as a freshman, relating to the challenging position that Afari entered his freshman year.

"I know being able to play as a freshman I know it's tough for him," Smith said. "You know that transition from high school to college. The game moves a lot faster and everything and so for him to step up and be out there with us and not have a drop off in his play. He's gonna do big things."

Smith continues to find the football,

Keidron Smith is remaining focused on the task at hand, but is aware that following the NIU game, he'll make his return to Oxford to take on Ole Miss, the school he played at for nearly his entire collegiate career.

The big goal was for me to fit into a program that was best for me," Smith said. "Where I'm at in my maturity right now, I'm locked in and focused on NIU, getting ready for this upcoming Saturday."

Smith has been a beacon of experience and leadership in the secondary. Though he's played just three games in a UK uniform, he's already a pillar of the defense.

"We're just playing competitive. we compete against other teams, we also compete against ourselves, you know, trying to be the one that makes that next big play for our team and for the offense," he said.

As it so happens, Smith has had a knack for finding that big play on defense this season. After recovering a fumble in the season-opener against Miami (OH), he silenced The Swamp with a pick-six to lead the Wildcats to a huge road-win over Florida. He nearly acquired another interception against Youngstown State last weekend, but the play was called an incomplete pass after review.

Smith says he's always had that knack for finding the football on defense:

"I would say that. As a DB, you don't get many chances to be around the ball, so when you get that chance, when that ball is in the air you gotta be able to make a play on it."

Smith was happy to be a piece of the defense that got Mark Stoops both his record-breaking win as UK head coach, as well as his first shutout. Those accolades are great in the moment, but the veteran isn't letting them get in the way of his play on the field.

"We're just out there playing. Our goal as a defense, we want a shutout coming into every game. It's not likely, but our goal is to have a shutout every game. To go out there and do it. I mean, that was a blessing. You know, we're gonna try to keep that momentum going," he said. "That can only affect us if we allow it to. I mean, I say we do all the talking to the fans and everything, but when we come out here and work, that goes out the window like we have a job to do, and that's to go make plays for the offense and get them back the ball. Put the ball in Seven (Will Levis') hands because that's who we want to get ball to."

The pressure will continue to mount on the Wildcat defense as they continue to churn out impressive performances. The bread and butter of Kentucky football has normally been on the defensive side of the ball, and that's no different so far this season.