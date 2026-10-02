Alex Afari is now ineligible following a new court ruling development

Right before Kentucky football's season kicked off, Alex Afari was deemed eligible with a TRO in the court case involving he and two dozen other plaintiffs, including former Kentucky basketball target Mark Mitchell. As expected the NCAA filed an appeal and now, a decision has been made. On Friday, it was announced that the The Kentucky Court of Appeals has dissolved the temporary injunction that previously allowed athletes in the class of 2022 to play this season.

Afari was one of those and Kentucky has been playing Afari a handful of snaps per game, but he never ended up playing against Alabama. Maybe concerns from Kentucky creeped in about a potential ineligible ruling and that was why Afari logged such a low number of snaps until earning a starting role last week following the ejection of Bo Barnes, but now it looks like he will not be able to continue playing for the Wildcats this season.

Sep 26, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Alex Afari Jr. (9) celebrates during the fourth quarter against the South Alabama Jaguars at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The weird thing is here that another lawsuit can pop up anytime soon to try and get Afari and these players eligible again. Will that happen? Who knows, but it wouldn't be surprising at all to see it. Before the Kentucky Court of Appeals got involved in this case, Afari was eligible and the Saturday of the Wildcats' season opener, we learned that he was officially on the roster. Now, things have changed again.

WIll Stein was very hesitant the week of Kentucky's season opener to decide whether to suit up Afari or not as he was waiting on a few more decisions.

Kentucky head coach Will Stein couldn’t find a second half gameplan to stop Alabama as the Tide rolled past the Cats 45-17 Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026 in Lexington, Kentucky. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“He's been working with us throughout fall camp," Stein said of Afari last month. "We're waiting for a few more things to be answered and if those get answered, then we'll proceed. The head coach was then asked about those things he is still waiting to get answers on. "Just with everything else, there are still some things that have to happen I think, for us to feel really confident about playing him."

I'm sure Stein wasn't expecting a new development in the case in Week five of the season. It's been a rollercoaster throughout this case, but it sounds like we have some official clarity.

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