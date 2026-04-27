John Calipari Lures Yet Another Top Prospect to Arkansas While Kentucky Struggles

More than a month after a loss in the men’s Sweet 16 ended its season, Arkansas continues to make massive waves on the recruiting trail.

The Razorbacks have landed the commitment of budding Finnish forward Miikka Muurinen, the 19-year-old prospect told ESPN Monday morning.

“When I left my Arkansas visit, I was not only excited about the program but also about the people, and I said to myself, those are the type of people I want to be around on a daily basis,” an impressed Muurinen told Paul Biancardi and Jeff Borzello.

The addition of Muurinen, formerly of Partizan Belgrade in Serbia, gives the Razorbacks a formidable recruiting class for the 2027 season—the kind of recruiting class that has been coach John Calipari’s calling card throughout his career.

A look at Arkansas’s stacked class

Arkansas commit Jordan Smith Jr. at the McDonald’s All American Boys Game. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The headliner for the Razorbacks remains guard Jordan Smith Jr. of Paul VI Catholic in Fairfax, Va. Smith, the Gatorade National Player of the Year, is the No. 2 player in 247Sports’s national rankings behind uncommitted forward Tyran Stokes. Joining Muurinen and Smith will be guard JJ Andrews of Little Rock and forward Abdou Toure of West Haven, Conn.

In addition to its recruits, Arkansas swiped guard Jeremiah Wilkinson—the ACC Sixth Man of the Year for California in 2025 and Georgia’s leading scrorer in 2026—in the transfer portal. Forward Cooper Bowser, a 13.8-point-per-game scorer at Furman a year ago, will also join the Razorbacks. It’s early, but Arkansas in ’27 looks like the platonic ideal of a modern Calipari team.

Contrast this approach with Kentucky’s bad vibes

The Wildcats’ rollercoaster attempt at a roster makeover has roiled the Bluegrass State this offseason. Here are the exact details of Kentucky’s moves: the Wildcats have one noteworthy commitment for next season (four-star guard Mason Williams on Millington, Tenn.), which puts them No. 90 in 247Sports’s recruiting rankings, between Penn and Toledo at No. 88 and Oregon State at No. 91. Kentucky has been eagerly pursuing Stokes, so that could change in a heartbeat, but it’s obviously an inauspicious start.

In the transfer portal, the Wildcats have snagged two good transfers—ex-Paladins guard Alex Wilkins and ex-Washington guard Zoom Diallo—but have missed on a few names they’ve been linked to, such as Syracuse-turned-St. John’s forward Donnie Freeman. The sense from Wildcat observers is that coach Mark Pope hasn’t done enough this offseason, and the pleas to hire a true general manager are growing louder.

Tale of the tape: who’s winning Calipari and Kentucky’s 2024 breakup?

Kentucky hired alumnus Mark Pope to replace John Calipari, who left for the job at Arkansas in 2024 as his tenure with the Wildcats grew stale. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Both the Razorbacks and Wildcats have two seasons under their belts since their last coaching changes, and results are mixed. In 2025, Kentucky made the NCAA tournament as a No. 3 seed while Arkansas made it as a No. 10 seed; both teams lost in the Sweet 16. In ’26, the Razorbacks were seeded fourth and the Wildcats seventh; Arkansas made it back to the Sweet 16 while Kentucky lost to Iowa State in the second round. The two teams have split their head-to-head meetings, with the Razorbacks winning in ’25 and the Wildcats in ’26.

The advantage would appear to lie with Arkansas, which may not have scraped the heights it reached under coach Eric Musselman just yet but is seeing firm justification for hiring Calipari. Kentucky, meanwhile, is hovering around the standard of the late Calipari years—but has yet to rise to a standard befitting the second-winningest program in history.

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