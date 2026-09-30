Analytics predict the winner between #24 Kentucky and South Carolina

Big Blue Nation has been thrilled by the start of the Will Stein era as his team is ranked #24 in college football four games into the season. The Wildcats are 3-1 and have a big-time road upset as they took down the Texas A&M Aggies, who were ranked #9 at the time.

While the hype and excitement are there, the Wildcats have a big-time game on Saturday on the road against the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Gamecocks are 2-2 so far this season, with losses to Alabama and Mississippi State. Fans in Columbia are starting to get really frustrated with the way this team is playing, and some feel that the end could be near for Shane Beamer.

Sep 26, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer reacts to a play during the first quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Wildcats are able to win this game, it could be bad for Beamer, and the administration at South Carolina could have a big decision to make. It's clear that Kentucky winning this game would be huge for the Wildcats chances of winning a Bowl Game.

ESPN's Matchup Predictor does not like the Wildcats chances of going on the road and taking down the Gamecocks. ESPN only gives the Wildcats a 42.1% chance to go on the road and take down the Gamecocks. South Carolina has taken some ugly losses early in the season, but they still have a lot of talent on this roster.

The Gamecocks have a very good quarterback in LaNorris Sellers, who has given Kentucky issues during his time in Columbia. If the Wildcats aren't able to bottle up Sellers, he could give the Cats problems once again. Sellers is a quarterback who can use his legs and arm to beat a team. Kentucky needs to keep containment and make sure he stays in the pocket. If he gets outside of the pocket, this is where he can hurt teams.

Sep 26, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Will Stein looks on during the third quarter against the South Alabama Jaguars at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This feels like a game that Mark Stoops would struggle in, so BBN is hoping that with Stein in charge, things are going to go a lot better in Columbia for the Wildcats. If they do win, a massive game will be set up between the Wildcats and LSU Tigers, with the Power K making a return.

This is a big weekend for both Stein and Beamer, but Kentucky fans are hoping the Wildcats will be heading back home with a big-time win. If Kentucky wins, Stein has a great shot at making a year-one bowl.

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