What the win over Texas A&M means moving forward for Kentucky

Kentucky football's 10-point win over #9 Texas A&M on the road was an absolutely massive one. By now, you've heard all of the historic stats talking about things like WIll Stein becoming the first coach to ever get a top 10 road win in his first season and Kentucky notching their second-largest margin of victory ever against such teams. It was a historic win as something happened that has been rare to see in the history of the program.

Saturday's win wasn't a fluke -- it was a statement. When Kentucky hired Will Stein, they immediately began receiving some really high national praise from many college football influencers across the country and people who know the sport better than anyone. Kentucky fans took that and put it in the trust and hope jars and on Saturday, they saw the beggining stages of what Stein can build at Kentucky. Fans want to be able to not only compete with teams like Texas A&M and other top teams, but they also want to become one. Obviously, that takes time, but you saw real glimpses of what Stein can do at Kentucky with that win on Saturday. The win not only caught Kentucky fans' eyes, but a ton of national folks, too, giving Stein and his squad the praise they deserve after the way they took down the Aggies. Stein did something that has only happened a few other times in the last 50 years and he wants to make it the norm.

Gave the Big Blue Belt. pic.twitter.com/aQGH10FzYA — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) September 20, 2026

This win over Texas A&M was a dominating one. Mike Elko himself said it, too. "They kicked our ass," he said after their loss to Kentucky. The Wildcats blew open a lead in the third quarter and held on. It was a very impressive win and not only did we see things to be excited about in the long-term future, but we saw what this year's team can do. Now, heading into every game, fans are going to expect them to make it competitive. Even against Alabama, they were competitive for the first half, even know the end did not go well. But Saturday's result proved Kentucky can do some real damage on the schedule as expectations may have changed after the win. Before the season, there were many thinking the Wildcats would fall short of a bowl game, but now, a bowl game seems very doable and more so than it did before this win.

It's worth remembering how hard Kentucky's schedule still is -- the fourth-hardest in the country. But, a 6-6 outcome is very possible now and maybe even 7-5. What we do know now? Fans will expect their team to make every remaining game competitive and as for the futuristic outlook of the Will Stein era, things are looking very promising after already he showed a glimpse of what Kentucky can turn into. Now, Kentucky will have more eyes on them moving forward because they are intrigued about what Will Stein can continue doing. When Stein came here, he was confident. After his 'it can be done', 'I didn't come here to be mediocre' and 'because of me' comments, he took down a top 10 team in just three games. Now, the college football world just saw the vision he has for the program.

Saturday was the first step in changing the culture of Kentucky football.

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THIS IS KENTUCKY FOOTBALL 😼 pic.twitter.com/9nxRaHef5v — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) September 19, 2026