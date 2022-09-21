Big Blue Wall Working to Fix Lack of Detail, Find Continuity

No group of players has been subject to more criticism through three games this season than Kentucky's offensive line.

Quarterback Will Levis has been sacked 11 times. While not all 11 of those sacks are the fault of the O-line, that's where the finger is immediately pointed towards.

Rushing numbers are lower than normal, by Kentucky standards. Even though Chris Rodriguez Jr hasn't played a snap, the reason for the lack of yards on the ground is laid on the Big Blue Wall.

Head coach Mark Stoops drew light to the wide receivers needing to block better at his game-week press conference on Monday, but even still, bad blocking and missed assignments fall right into the lap of those in the trenches doing the dirty work.

One of the main reasons pointing to the lack of success on the offensive line has been the lack of continuity. Through three games, the Wildcats are yet to have the same starting five. Kenneth Horsey was unable to start in the season-opener against Miami (OH), while Auburn transfer Tashawn Manning sat out in the win over Youngstown State last weekend.

Offensive line coach Zach Yenser acknowledges the frequent shifts aren't ideal, but isn't using it as a rationalization for in-game issues:

"We've played three games, and it's not an excuse that we've started three different combinations," Yenser said. "Guys have to be able to play with each other. Whether it's the left tackle or a new right guard or whatever, it just is what it is. It's a part of college football, it's a part of the NFL...you wish you could stay healthy and play all 13 games with the same five guys, that would be awesome to rotate guys in, but the reality of it is it doesn't happen."

In Kentucky's one game at full strength at offensive line, it produced a well-oiled run game in the second half against the Florida Gators, churning over 100 net rushing yards after finishing the first half deep in the negative.

While it was a slow, choppy start in Gainesville, Yenser kept his message the same, knowing that the production would eventually follow.

"Eight man front, (Florida's) dedicated to stopping the run. That's why keepers and play-actions worked and then finally once we unlocked the defense with Will (Levis') touchdown pass, they started loosening up a little bit, we started running the football a little bit more and that's just the process of playing football," Yenser said. "We just kept telling those guys 'we have to continue to establish the run, and the two and three-yard runs are going to turn into fours and fives and you'll be able to continue to pound the rock in the second half."

Though the Wildcats left Florida happy with their progression, it took a swift nose-dive after a bevy of miscues up-ended what was supposed to be an easier day at the office against Youngstown State the following weekend.

"We just got to continue to handle movement. We're gonna get un-scouted looks, it just is what it is, we have to stick to our roles, people are going to try and give us un-scouted looks to try and mess up the run game and all that stuff, we gotta make them pay with it," Yenser said.

At the literal and mental center of the O-line, senior Eli Cox put it bluntly on Tuesday, addressing what needs to be fixed and how he and his teammates can do a better job as the season progresses:

"The thing is, it's all correctable. It's the young group we have that's still trying to gel and I think the more game reps we get and the better focused practice we have, this group is going to excel," Cox said. "Everything we're doing is all fixable, and it's not for a lack of talent, it's not for a lack of want-to. This group wants to represent the name of the Big Blue Wall well, it's just that attention to detail and that continuity that we have to continue to grow on."

If the O-line play doesn't show significant improvement, it will continue to be at the forefront of criticism. That's just the nature of the beast when your QB is being chased around the field and your running back can't rack up yards.

On the bright side, the Cats are just a quarter of the way into the 2022 season, and Yenser believes that Big Blue Nation will see refined and enhanced play sooner rather than later.

"The run blocking is going to continue to be an improvement," he said. "Guys just feeling more comfortable with each other and us putting our guys in good situations, that's what we gotta continue to do."

