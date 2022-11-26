Bold Predictions: Kentucky-No. 25 Louisville

Rivalry week has arrived in Lexington, as the No. 25 Louisville Cardinals will enter Kroger Field for the Governor's Cup on Saturday afternoon. The Cards (7-4, 4-4 ACC) are one of the hottest teams in the nation, while the Wildcats (6-5, 3-5 SEC) are looking to snap a two-game losing skid to close out the 2022 regular season.

Ahead of the matchup, here are Wildcats Today's final bold predictions:

Hunter

Would it be bold of me at this point to predict a clean special teams outing for Kentucky? Yes? Okay good.

I'll predict Matt Ruffolo to make all of his field goal attempts against Louisville, while all of the snaps and holds go according to plan. Can you believe that it's gotten to this point? Not having some sort of botch on a punt or kick would be a sincere accomplishment for this UK group.

Not in favor of Kentucky, I predict Malik Cunningham to finally leave his mark on this rivalry. He's been apart of one too many drubbings, so I think he leads Louisville to a win similarly to how Mike Wright did it for Vanderbilt earlier this season, on the ground and through the air. Give me over 350 total yards of offense for the Cards QB.

To be blunt — bold even — I just don't see many positives coming for the Wildcats. Rivalry emotion can only go so far, but I think putrid offense sucks the life out of a team quicker than anything.

Matt

I am betting against Hunter in my staff predictions and in my bold predictions. That has not gone in my favor this year, but I think that changes this weekend. I think the Cats are going to attempt to let Will Levis sling it all over the yard in what will be his final game at Kroger Field. I like for Levis to throw for 300 yards and three scores tomorrow.

But for Kentucky to win this game, they have to stay somewhat balanced within their system, even if they air it out more. Chris Rodriguez will also have a 100-yard game on the ground as the Cats offense explodes to end the season.

