Chris Rodriguez to Make Season Debut Against Ole Miss

A date has finally been announced for the return of Chris Rodriguez.

Kentucky Football announced via Twitter that the running back will make his 2022 debut in Oxford at Ole Miss on October 1.

The news was brand new even to Stoops, who found out "10 minutes" before it was announced.

Rodriguez pled guilty to a DUI charge in July, and rumors have also circulated surrounding an "off-the-field" issue that would coincide with him not seeing the field for the first few games of the season. Reports indicated that he would likely miss "three or four" games to begin the year.

"Keep him in shape, get him reps when we can," Stoops said on Monday about keeping Rodriguez prepared as he gets ready to make his debut.

Stoops had no final comment on the Rodriguez saga, as to what it was that was actually keeping him out for the beginning of the season.

"He'll be back at Ole Miss."

