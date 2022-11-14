Skip to main content

Depth Chart Update: Zero Changes Ahead of Georgia

There are no changes ahead of the Wildcats' SEC East tilt against Georgia

Kentucky football has released its week 12 depth chart ahead of the Wildcats' clash with No. 1 Georgia this Saturday: 



There are no changes compared to last week's chart. 

Middle linebacker Jacquez Jones remains off. He has not played since his return to Ole Miss on Oct. 1, where he left with an injury that has kept him on the sideline ever since. D'Eryk Jackson remains the starter, he has made five consecutive starts in his place.

DeAndre Square is once again listed after returning to the depth chart last week. He left the Tennessee game early in the first quarter with an ankle injury, returned but then sat out most of the remaining three periods against the Volunteers. He traveled with the team to Columbia for the Missouri matchup but did not play. Ahead of Vandy, it was thought that he had a chance to return to the field, but was ultimately held out. 

Wildcats Today will have coverage as head coach Mark Stoops addresses the media at his game-week presser ahead of the Georgia matchup. 

More on Kentucky's stunning loss to the Commodores here.

COLUMN: Scangarello's Fate Sealed Following Vandy Loss

Will Levis Frustrated by Kentucky's Lack of Energy, Execution

