Depth Chart Update: Zero Changes Ahead of Louisville

The Wildcats are looking to get somewhat healthy ahead of the Governor's Cup.

Kentucky football has released its week 13 depth chart ahead of the Wildcats' Governor's Cup tilt against Louisville: 

There are zero changes from the Georgia depth chart last Monday: 

Screen Shot 2022-11-21 at 11.45.09 AM

Middle linebacker Jacquez Jones remains off. He has not played since his return to Ole Miss on Oct. 1, where he left with an injury that has kept him on the sideline ever since. D'Eryk Jackson remains the starter, he has made six consecutive starts in his place.

DeAndre Square is once again listed after returning to the depth chart two weeks ago. He left the Tennessee game early in the first quarter with an ankle injury, returned but then sat out most of the remaining three periods against the Volunteers. He traveled with the team to Columbia for the Missouri matchup but did not play. Ahead of Vandy, it was thought that he had a chance to return to the field, but was ultimately held out. He did not see the field against the No. 1 Bulldogs either. 

All of the following players are still on the depth chart after not playing against UGA: 

  • LT Kenneth Horsey  
  • SS Tyrell Ajian 
  • WR Tayvion Robinson
  • WR Chris Lewis 

Wildcats Today will have updates from head coach Mark Stoops' presser ahead of the Louisville matchup. 

