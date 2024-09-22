ESPN predicts the winner between Kentucky and Ole Miss
The Kentucky football team is 2-2 on the season but the two victories have come over Ohio and Southern Miss. The Wildcats got blown out by South Carolina and barely lost a heartbreaker at home to Georgia.
Now it's time for the Wildcats to hit the road for the first time this season, and they will do that against Ole Miss. The Rebels are 4-0 on the season and currently ranked #5 in all of college football. Lane Kiffin has his team dialed, but this season, Ole Miss is playing more defense.
On the season, Ole Miss has only allowed 22 points while scoring 220 points themselves. This football team is excellent on both side of the ball, and it won't be easy for the Wildcats to walk into Oxford and get the win.
ESPN doesn't seem to think the Wildcats have much of a chance in this football game, as their matchup predictor gives Kentucky only a 9.5% chance to get this win on the road.
The schedule isn't going to get any easier for the Wildcats as road trips against Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Texas are still on the schedule. If Kentucky wants to find a way to win a football game, they shouldn't this season they need to get more explosive plays, and Brock Vandagriff and company were able to do that against Ohio.
If Kentucky is able to push the ball downfield, they might hang around, but if the offense doesn't show up, it will be a long night for Mark Stoops's team in Oxford.