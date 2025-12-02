Kentucky to Hire Oregon OC Will Stein After Mark Stoops Firing
After firing coach Mark Stoops on Sunday, Kentucky is finalizing a deal to hire Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein as its new head coach, Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger reported on Monday.
Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde confirmed the news, noting Stein’s familial ties to the Wildcats.
Stein will have a big legacy to following in Lexington, as Stoops leaves the program after 13 years and as the winningest coach in program history with an 82–80 overall record. This season, though, Stoops led the Wildcats to a 5–7 record, which was not enough to hold onto the job for another year.
Stein is coming off his third season in Eugene, all of which he worked as the offensive coordinator for the Ducks under coach Dan Lanning. No. 6 Oregon went 11–1 this season and is expected to play in the College Football Playoff. Sources told ESPN’s Pete Thamel that Stein will be allowed to continue calling Oregon’s offense during the CFP. He will just take on both positions until Oregon’s season is over.
This will be the 36-year-old Stein’s first head coaching position. Before becoming the OC at Oregon, Stein held coaching positions at UTSA, Texas and Louisville.