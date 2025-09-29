ESPN predicts the winner between Mark Stoops's Kentucky Wildcats and the Georgia Bulldogs
Things are already starting to go south for the Kentucky Wildcats on the gridiron this season, as they have yet to win an SEC game with losses to Ole Miss and South Carolina. The Wildcats hung around with the Rebels of Ole Miss, but in Columbia last week, the Gamecocks demolished the Wildcats.
Now the Kentucky Wildcats are set to make the trip to Athens to take on the Georgia Bulldogs, who are coming off a heartbreaking home loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Bulldogs will without question head into this game angry after the close 24-21 loss to the Crimson Tide.
It has been a very long time since the Wildcats have beaten the Bulldogs, but despite Georgia being one of the best teams in the nation, Coach Mark Stoops often finds a way to keep it close.
Last season was a great example of this as the Wildcats played the Bulldogs close all game long but weren't able to come out with the win in the end.
Now this Kentucky team is prepared to take on an angry Georgia team, and the Wildcats don't have an ounce of momentum heading into this game. Cutter Boley turned the ball over three times in the loss to South Carolina, including two interceptions and one lost fumble.
The rushing attack was putrid as the Wildcats rushed the ball 41 times for only 108 yards. This equates to 2.6 yards per carry in the Wildcats' blowout loss.
Obviously, no one expects the Wildcats to win this game in Athens, and that includes ESPN, as they only give Kentucky a 9.7% chance to get the win.
Coach Stoops needs his young quarterback Boley to step up and play well in Athens if this underdog Wildcat team has any shot to pull off the miraculous upset.
If Big Blue Nation wants to keep any kind of positivity around the future, it would have to be the hope that Boley can be good. Against good competition, he has yet to prove this, but there is still a hope there that he can make things happen.
Fans are ready for a change at head coach, and if Stoops isn't able to show any kind of fight on Saturday against the Georgia Bulldogs, fans are going to be calling for a change to happen now. If this were to happen, it likely wouldn't happen mid-season, and frankly, it's hard to see it happening at all.