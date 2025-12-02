Kentucky is set to hire Oregon's Will Stein as their new head coach
Well, that was quick. Less than 24 hours after parting ways with head coach Mark Stoops, Kentucky looks to have already found their guy. According to multiple reports, Kentucky is set to hire Oregon Offensive Coordinator Will Stein as their new head coach, with both sides "working on a deal," per ESPN's Pete Thamel.
Kentucky wasted no time getting after it to find a new head coach right after meeting with Stoops on Sunday night. The list wasn't as long as you would think, because it was clearly a two-headed race between Stein and Brian Hartline (Ohio State), and Stein was seen as the most popular hire among fans for much of the search, considering both have Kentucky ties. Stein spent the last three seasons at Oregon as the Offensive Coordinator, developing quarterbacks such as Bo Nix, Dillon Gabriel, and Dante Moore, who is one of the top quarterbacks in the sport this season. It wasn't just locally that Stein was a hot name, it was nationally as well, as he's known as one of the top offensive minds in college football.
The quarterback position is something that has been a struggle in recent years, and Stein is the right guy to make things happen at position in Lexington. Once Stein makes it to Lexington, he's going to have to develop a strong connection with Cutter Boley, because that can be an exciting combo in Kroger Field next season. Locked On Ducks host Spencer McLaughlin spoke with Kentucky Wildcats on SI to discuss what Stein would bring to the program earlier today during the heat of the coaching search.
"I think the biggest thing with Stein is that his record with quarterbacks, going back to the seasons he had calling plays at UTSA and everything he has done at Oregon, the numbers are just impossible to deny. He's done it with different quarterback styles, different quarterback body types. The development of production at that position has been really good, for obviously, the most important position in all of sports. I think he very much gives off the impression of being a scheme guy. Somebody that is going to be a great play caller if he keeps doing that as a head coach. I don't know that he would. Lanning was the DC at Georgia, and obviously, Stein learned under him, and Dan Lanning does not call the defensive plays at Oregon. Maybe Will Stein will want to be a CEO style head coach cause that's what he's seen Lanning do. Overall, I think he's fairly prepared for it. He hasn't been at the Power 4 level for a really long time, but when you can combine scheme and recruiting and having learned under a really good head coach in Dan Lanning, I think that's a pretty good place to be."
Well, Kentucky got their guy, someone who will inject a lot of exciting energy into the program, and it should become official very soon with an announcement.