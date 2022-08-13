Everything Mark Stoops Said On John Calipari's Comments

Mark Stoops and John Calipari have not spoken since Calipari publicly called Kentucky a basketball school in an interview. However, according to a twitter post from Calipari, he has reached out to Stoops. Today, Stoops addressed the media and made several comments on the situation. Below is everything Stoops said about the comments made by Kentucky's Head Basketball coach.

Initial Statement from Stoops

"The most important responsibility I have is to prepare this team and to get them focused on an extremely difficult season that's coming up. I can promise you that everybody over there in the Joe Craft Center, our building, is working diligently to prepare for this season. I'm the head coach of the football team. I work within the context of the athletic department. Anything that I said or do is in defense of our players, our staff and our fans. Mark Stoops doesn't need defending. But I also appreciate the work we've done to get to this point. We want to continue to push and continue to strive to get better, and we'll do that. We won't be derailed."

On This Situation Being Public

"I don't care what anybody says about their program. That's not my business. That's not my lane, but when you start talking about my program and others that we compete against — me? I don't do that. I stay in my lane. So that's in defense of my players, defense of the work that we've done. Believe me. We want to continue to push, but don't demean or distract from the hard work and the dedication and the commitment people have done to get to this point.

"Again, I don't need to apologize for that and I won't. But we want more and we want to continue to push that. There are so many people, so many fans, so many coaches, so many players that have sacrificed to improve at the level we've improved at. We all know, this program wasn't born on third base. Some may, but I can promise you this football team didn't wake up on third base. We did a lot of work. We did a lot of work. The commitment of Joe Craft and so many people, Mitch (Barnhart), Dr. Capilouto, so many people have done so much that you have to have a respect and appreciation for it. We all want more."

On battling the basketball school perspective

"I'm not in third grade. It's trivial. I mean, come on. We understand history. That's great. I embrace and love the history of our basketball program. I'm proud of it. I love it. I didn't have that history. We understand we're creating it. I also know people want to win now. I also know it's my responsibility to get to the postseason and win."

Have you talked with John Calipari Since?

"No."

On Finding Out About it

"It was pointed out to me. I really try to stay off there (social media). Again, I'm done. I've addressed it. I will defend my players, my staff and the people and the Big Blue Nation. I will defend the people that sacrifice. I've said it to you how many times? I know how hard it is for people to come to these games. how expensive it is, how hard it is to get into this stadium, the parking, 60,000 people, it's tough. And it's a fantastic atmosphere and I cannot thank them enough. We want to continue to see that. That's what I need to defend. I don't to defend Mark."

On this fueling his players

"It's not intentional. I didn't ask for this situation. I didn't, but they know I have their back and that's it. No disrespect to anybody in here, but I can promise you I'm not concerned with anyone outside of that building at all. No disrespect at all. I work hard, we work hard to make our fanbase proud. I can promise you in that building there is work getting done 24/7 and we got to continue to go, continue to push. That is not a PR firm right there. That is a work environment."