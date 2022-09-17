Five Takeaways: Kentucky 31, Youngstown State 0

While the Wildcats held an opponent scoreless for the first time since 2009, there isn't an overly happy feel about the way Kentucky played in its 31-0 win over Youngstown State. Following three turnovers and four fumbles, there is more than enough to harp on in practice ahead of next week's game against Northern Illinois.

Here are five takeaways from today's game.

1. Kentucky's O-line issues are a serious problem

The Big Blue Wall allowed four more sacks on Will Levis this afternoon, increasing an ever-growing problem in regards to the advancement of the offensive line throughout the season. No Tashawn Manning on the right side proved to be an issue, while Jeremy Flax again allowed pressure from the right side, before and after his injury that he suffered in the second quarter. The entire unit is still meshing, but time is beginning to run out for it to still be considered an "early-season" problem that can be easily fixed.

2. Penalties plague for 60 minutes

After recording just a pair of penalties in Gainesville, Kentucky had 10 of them at home against an FCS opponent. While false starts and holding calls come with the game of football, it's not exactly encouraging to see a team sputter at home in what's supposed to be a layup game. Stoops, as he always does, will address the penalties first thing come Monday's practice, but there is a pause for concern. You can afford a few setbacks against Youngstown State, but that won't fly when the full SEC slate arrives.

3. Rock solid defense a good sign for the future

Defensive coordinator Brad White was as happy as anyone post-game, and rightfully so. The Kentucky defense was on lock all afternoon, allowing just nine first downs all game, most of which were towards garbage time when the backups saw some late snaps. The linebacker core continues to impress, though the potential loss of J.J. Weaver could sting down the road. Alex Afari is emerging as a top option in the secondary, while Carrington Valentine has morphed into a true top cornerback by SEC standards. Keidron Smith, while he was inches away from another interception, has that knack for finding the football when it's thrown his way, a necessary trait for a DB to possess.

4. Freshmen step up once again

This will be a theme every week for Kentucky, but it stays the same after the Youngstown game. Dane Key caught six passes for 90 yards, Barion Brown snagged five of his own for 56 yards. Dekel Crowdus also made his debut, and may become a consistent figment of the offense down the road. The aforementioned Afari led the team with five tackles and was flying all over the field to get to the football. Deone Walker bullied the Youngstown O-line, while Keaton Wade filled in for Weaver nicely at linebacker. Kentucky is reliant on freshmen, yes, but that's been no issue through three games as nearly all of the youth has brought along significant talent.

5. Decision making a potential issue for Will Levis

Levis chucked two interceptions against the Penguins, bringing his total to four on the season. Stoops wasn't critical of Levis' decision making post-game, but it did seem as though the QB found himself hesitating at times, not going with his gut on some passes that could've resulted in much bigger plays. Turnovers happen when you have the gunslinging play-style that Stoops wants Levis to possess. If that's the way Levis wants to throw the ball, then he'll have to commit to where he's heaving his passes quicker.