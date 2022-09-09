Former Kentucky OC Liam Coen Has Forgetful Debut in Return to Los Angeles Rams

Former Kentucky Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen left Lexington after just one season, returning to the place he originally left to join Mark Stoops' staff. Following a successful Citrus Bowl campaign in 2021, the Los Angeles Rams came calling back for Coen, offering him the OC position, a job he couldn't refuse.

Coen made his debut in his new role on Thursday night, as the defending Super Bowl Champions kicked off the 2022-23 season against the Buffalo Bills in Los Angeles.

It wasn't the debut that Coen and his offense hoped for, as the Rams were stymied by the Bills defense in a convincing 31-10 loss at home. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw three interceptions and just one touchdown, while the team compiled just 52 rushing yards in four quarters.

Rams Head Coach Sean McVay wanted Coen to take over for former OC Kevin O'Connell, who left after two seasons to take the head coaching job for the Minnesota Vikings.

Coen was with the Rams from 2018-20 as the assistant wide receivers coach for two years, then taking over as assistant quarterbacks coach in his final season before heading to Lexington.

It wasn't the debut that Los Angeles was looking for, but these things take time, and Coen is as trusted a play-caller that there is in the NFL. The Rams will look for their first win of the season on Sunday, Sept. 18, when they host the downward-trending Atlanta Falcons.

