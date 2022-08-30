Former Kentucky Star Released by Dolphins

Despite a solid preseason for former Kentucky star Lynn Bowden Jr., he has has been released by the Miami Dolphins, according to a report from Adam Schefter.

Bowden opened the preseason against the Bucaneers by stealing the show as Miami’s highest graded offensive weapon. In that contest, he caught three passes for 55 yards and a touchdown, while also adding a nice punt return.

The news of his release comes as a bit of a surprise, as there was positivity around Bowden Jr. at least being the Dolphins return man this fall.

In Miami’s most recent contest on Saturday, Bowden hauled in a 39-yard touchdown reception.

There still remwins a chance the former 3rd round pick could be picked up by another NFL team before the season begins in September.