Game Balls: Kentucky vs. Miami (OH)

It wasn't always easy for Kentucky, but the Wildcats eventually found a groove that led them to a 37-13 victory over Miami (OH).

Win No. 60 of the Mark Stoops era wasn't his best, but it was enough to get the Cats to the illustrious 1-0 mark that previous Kentucky teams haven't had the same fortune of saying.

A Barion Brown 100-yard kick return to open the second half was the eventual difference maker, though it was followed almost immediately by a fumble returned by Keidron Smith to the Miami redzone.

From then on, the defense locked in, allowing just three more points from Miami all night. Kentucky will now head south to Gainesville, where a monumental matchup against the Florida Gators awaits.

Offensive game ball: Tayvion Robinson

No surprises here. The Virginia Tech transfer was as advertised on Saturday night, compiling 136 yards on six catches, including 103 yards-after-catch and 23 more from punt returns.

The comparisons to Wan'Dale Robinson started to get made throughout preseason camp, but after tonight it may be hard to deny them moving forward. Robinson was easily the best player on the field when the ball was in his hands, as the Miami secondary was unable to contain the senior. Whenever Will Levis looked his way, he was open.

Dane Key had a fantastic debut, as did the aforementioned Brown, but it's clear that Robinson is going to be the top dog in the wide receiver room.

The offensive line didn't always make it easy at times for Levis to find Robinson and other wide outs, but the speed that he and his pass-catching cohorts possess give the line a little bit of leeway, though they'd rather it not have to be used.

He is set to provide a real challenge to a tough Florida defense next week.

Defensive game ball: Alex Afari Jr

The freshmen played well on Saturday, and while it wasn't surprising to any who've been around this Kentucky team through camp, it was still staggering to see Afari near the top of the stat sheet.

He collected six tackles, 1.5 for-loss, and a sack while being moved around a secondary that was challenged by Miami quarterback Brett Gabbert. While he didn't start, it may not be long before we hear the Cincinnati native's name shown on the video board during warmups.

Carrington Valentine did enough to hold down wide receiver Mac Hippenhammer for most of the second half, while Jalen Geiger, Tyrell Aijan and Keidron Smith began to gel as a unit in the back. It was Afari and starting nickel Andru Phillips that impressed the most.

Kentucky is going to need Afari to consistently produce this season, especially if teams continue to launch the ball downfield against the Wildcat defense.

We'll really see how ready this unit is come next Saturday night in Gainesville.