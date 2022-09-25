Skip to main content

Game Balls: No. 8 Kentucky 31, Northern Illinois 23

The next-level speed of Barion Brown propelled the Wildcats to a win

The No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats improved to 4-0 on Saturday night in Lexington, fighting past Northern Illinois 31-23. The win was a rugged one at times for the Wildcats, but explosive plays from the wide receiving core burned the NIU secondary, propelling UK to victory. Here are our game balls: 

OFFENSE: Barion Brown 

While you could give this to Tayvion Robinson, Brown's speed is the kicker. His wheels earned the Cats two crucial touchdowns, one in each half. After returning a kick in the season-opener back on Sept. 3, we've been awaiting the next big play from the freshman. Luckily for Big Blue Nation, he had more than one huge score in mind. Finishing with four catches for 102 yards and two scores isn't such a bad day in the office. 

DEFENSE: Jacquez Jones

It was a much sloppier day at the office for Kentucky's defense, but senior linebacker Jacquez Jones was all over the field. The Ole Miss transfer finished with 12 tackles (four solo.) Following the 31-0 shutout of Youngstown State, there was always going to be some sort of letdown, but it ended up being bigger than anyone on the defense would've wanted. Nevertheless the Wildcats are 4-0 and move on to their next SEC opponent, the former home of Jones, Ole Miss. 

