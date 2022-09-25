Game Notes: No. 8 Kentucky 31, Northern Illinois 23

The No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats improved to 4-0 on Saturday night, squeaking by the Northern Illinois Huskies 31-23. Here are some game and season notes from the gritty victory:

FOR KENTUCKY

TEAM NOTES

PLAYER NOTES

Quarterback Will Levis completed 18-of-26 passes for 303 yards and four touchdowns.

He is the first Kentucky quarterback with at least three passing TDs of 40 or more yards in the same game since Drew Barker against Southern Mississippi in 2016.

After throwing for 377 yards last week, he is the first UK quarterback with back-to-back 300-yard passing games since Patrick Towles vs. Eastern Kentucky and Auburn in 2015.

Levis has 4,012 passing yards at Kentucky, becoming the 11th player in UK history to throw for at least 4,000 yards.

Kavosiey Smoke led the Wildcats in rushing tonight with 12 carries for 85 yards. He now has 1,569 career rushing yards, moving up to 21st all-time on UK’s career rushing list.

Wide receiver Tayvion Robinson set career highs with seven catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns, including a 69-yard catch-and-run in the second quarter that is the longest play of his collegiate career and his first touchdown at Kentucky.

Wide receiver Barion Brown caught four passes for a career-high 102 yards and his first two UK receiving touchdowns.

He is the second UK freshman with 100 yards and two receiving touchdowns in the same game, also Garrett Johnson at Florida in 2014.

He had a 70-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown in the third quarter that is his longest of the season.

Linebacker Jacquez Jones led all players with 12 tackles, his second double-figure game as a Wildcat and fifth of his collegiate career.

Linebacker DeAndre Square was next with six tackles, adding a pass breakup and a quarterback hurry.